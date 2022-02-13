When Sebastian Keane made a bet about three years ago.
He forfeited a high, six-figure bonus and a chance to play for the hometown team, the Boston Red Sox.
He had people like Hall of Famer Pedro Martinez selling him on the prospects.
Keane chose a college career instead, at Northeastern University, with the hopes of not only developing his repertoire as a thrower of the baseball, but get three years of four-year degree instead.
Oh yeah, the hopefully get a shot at that bonus again.
He is not regretting it. One bit.
Heading into his third season at Northeastern, Keane has seen his draft stock rise considerably and now has an opportunity to establish himself as one of the top college pitchers in the nation.
The North Andover resident was a Preseason All-Conference selection on a Northeastern squad considered the favorite to repeat as Colonial Athletic Association champion, and he was also recently ranked No. 96 in Baseball America’s Top 100 MLB Draft prospects list.
“The goal is to be back-to-back champs in the CAA. I don’t like to look too far forward into the future but I know this is a big year for me and a bunch of other guys on the team,” Keane said of the draft. “I know it’s going to be something that’s a ridiculous moment for my family and friends, but for now I just have to work to get better every single day.”
Keane has experienced that elation once before. After leading North Andover High to the 2019 Super 8 tournament championship, the 6-foot-3 righty was drafted by the hometown Red Sox in the 11th round (No. 347 overall) of that year’s draft. The Red Sox made a big push to sign him, extending a six-figure offer, but Keane and his family decided it would be best to go the college route.
That path hasn’t come without its bumps along the way. Keane’s freshman season was cut short by the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, and last year he got off to a rocky start. Eventually he settled down and finished 6-1 with a 4.09 ERA, 73 strikeouts and 20 walks in 70.1 innings on a team that enjoyed a historic 36-12 season and reached the NCAA Tournament.
Keane has also benefitted from being part of a loaded starting rotation that also features classmate Cam Schlittler (8-1, 1.88 ERA) and sophomore Wyatt Scotti (4-2, 2.82 ERA). Northeastern coach Mike Glavine said those three, and Keane and Schlittler in particular, are constantly working with and competing against one another, a dynamic that reminds him of watching his brother Tom Glavine pitch alongside fellow Atlanta Braves stars Greg Maddux and John Smoltz in the 1990s.
“I kind of show my age and tell them how I got to watch it firsthand what the Braves did all those years with Maddux, Smoltz and Glavine and those guys really feeding off each other and making the team better,” he said. “They make the team better but they make each other better and they’re great friends and great teammates.”
In terms of his long-term development, both Keane and Glavine agreed that building up his physical strength and stamina will be a crucial area of improvement this year. Keane, who has always been somewhat lean and wiry, said he needs to make sure he’s prepared to maintain his performance deep into outings over the course of a longer season, but Glavine said he expects that will continue to come with time and that he has all the other tools he’ll need to succeed.
“He’s not a finished product by any means,” Glavine said. “I think you’re getting a kid with huge upside. He’s super athletic and explosive. I don’t see any reason why he wouldn’t be a high pick.”
If the draft were held today, Keane would most likely be a third or fourth round pick, which would mark a significant improvement from his 11th round selection out of high school. Even still, with a great spring Keane could potentially pitch his way into the first or second round, and who knows what might follow from there.
But no matter what happens next, right now Keane is exactly where he wants to be.
“Obviously I was pumped up with the Red Sox drafted me, but you can always bet on yourself,” Keane said. “I bet on myself, went to college to get an education and the college experience, and I have no regrets with that decision. I’m really happy that I came to Northeastern.”
Dunham, Jones looking to make markSebastian Keane isn’t the only local ready to make an impact at Northeastern this spring. North Andover’s Brett Dunham and former Hamilton-Wenham star Will Jones are both set to suit up for the Huskies, and head coach Mike Glavine said he expects both will come out of the bullpen.
“I like the breaking ball that Brett throws from the right side, he’s got a swing and miss breaking ball that he can throw in any count,” Glavine said. “Will, if he can get his command where he needs to be, his stuff looks like a really tough at bat for left-handed hitters and he can get righties out.”
Keegan eyeing big finish at Vandy
Methuen’s Dom Keegan could have signed with the New York Yankees last summer, but instead the former Central Catholic great opted to return to Vanderbilt for what will likely be his final season of college baseball.
Keegan was recently named a Preseason First Team All-American by Perfect Game, which also ranked Vanderbilt as the preseason No. 1 team in the country. He is coming off a season in which he batted .345 with 15 home runs and 57 RBI and is now expected to start at his natural position of catcher for the first time.
Bravo finally set to return
The pandemic has had a profound effect on thousands of athletes across the country, but few have had it worse than spring athletes in the Ivy League. Not only did they lose most of the 2020 season upon the outbreak of the pandemic, but all of the 2021 season as well.
Among them were Andover’s Logan Bravo, who was six games into his first season as a starter for Harvard University two years ago when everything got shut down. The former Austin Prep star anticipated the disruption last year and took a gap year to preserve his eligibility, and he has still kept busy throughout the pandemic, spending the past two summers playing for the North Shore Navigators.
Last year the 6-foot-5 first baseman received the New England Collegiate Baseball League’s Stephen Strasburg Top Pro Prospect Award after batting .287 with 14 home runs, 32 RBI and a .669 slugging percentage. Bravo is reportedly committed to playing for the Brewster Whitecaps in the Cape Cod Baseball League this summer.
Merrimack picked sixthMerrimack College baseball has been tabbed to finish sixth in the Northeast Conference in the league’s preseason poll. The Warriors are coming off a 19-22 season and return numerous locals, including Andover’s Cedric Gillette and Tim Kalantzakos as well as ex-Central Catholic star Sean Thompson. The Warriors have also added Andover’s Andrew Selima, who just transferred in from Holy Cross.
Bryant University, which features Peabody’s Jake Gustin and Ryan Bradley as well as Andover’s Alex Lane, finished atop the NEC Preseason Poll.
Local flavor in Lowell
UMass Lowell’s incoming freshman class features a number of familiar faces. North Andover’s Brendan Holland and Methuen’s Jomari Rosa, both of whom were honored as Eagle-Tribune All-Stars last spring, are both set to make their college debuts along with Phillips Andover’s LJ Keevan. They join Newburyport’s Zach Fortuna, a sophomore who previously starred at St. John’s Prep, on a River Hawks team projected to finish seventh in the America East.
Bramanti leading UMaine
Right above UMass Lowell in the America East Preseason Poll is UMaine, which returns North Andover’s Joe Bramanti and former Northern Essex star Jeff Mejia of North Reading from a club that enjoyed a Cinderella run deep into the conference tournament last spring.
Bennett comes homeBlake Bennett‘s college journey has taken a few twists and turns since his graduation from Amesbury High in 2019. The 6-foot-4 righty originally pitched at UMass Lowell before transferring to Central Alabama Community College, but now he’s back in New England and is set to make his debut for UMass Amherst.
Bennett joins a roster that also includes former St. John’s Prep standouts Will Frain and Sam Belliveau. UMass is coming off a 13-30 season in 2021.
Sullivan one to watch
Keep an eye out for Andover’s Sean Sullivan, who is about to begin his freshman season with Northwestern University in the Big Ten. The former Tabor Academy great is a 6-foot-3 left-handed pitcher who is reportedly already committed to pitch for the Harwich Mariners in the Cape Cod Baseball League.
Email: mcerullo@northofboston.com. Twitter: @MacCerullo.
