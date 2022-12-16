In case you missed it, the Home Field Sports crew is holding its second annual College Bowl Pick ‘Em, and we’re hoping you’re the big benefactor from our predictions.
We started with $1,000 Bowl Bucks and we’re making a play on each of the 42 bowl games this season. When it’s over, we’ll take whatever money we have left and make a “Final Jeopardy” type pick in the National Championship Game in Inglewood, Calif., on Jan. 9, 2023.
Below are the picks from sports betting director Zach Ewing, along with staff writers Jim Derry, Spencer Urquhart and Gabe Henderson for the Cure Bowl, as it appeared in our original 2022-23 College Football Bowl Guide (Part 1).
Beginning with Saturday’s bowls, we will keep you up to date on where we all stand money-wise and records.
NOTE: These predictions were originally based off of lines and spreads as of early afternoon on Tuesday, Dec. 13, at Caesars Sportsbook.
CURE BOWL
Troy (11-2) vs. UT-San Antonio (11-2)
Where: Orlando
When/TV: Dec. 16, 3 p.m. ESPN
Dec. 13 line/total (for contest): Troy -1.5 (ML -125), UTSA ML +105; O/U 55.5
Dec. 16 morning line/total: Troy +1 (ML +100), UTSA ML -120; O/U 56.5
Zach Ewing: This is going to be strength on strength (UTSA offense vs. Troy defense) and weakness on weakness. I lean toward the Trojans, especially after a tougher conference schedule. The bet: Troy -1.5 for $44.
Jim Derry: Looking at trends for both of these teams, and the over comes up again and again. Also, both Troy and UTSA have offenses that rank better nationally than the opposing defenses. In a bowl season where the totals are as low as I have seen in some time, I will go over in this one. P.S. This could be a highly entertaining game for those who don’t give a rat’s patoot. The bet: Over 55.5 for $11.
Spencer Urquhart: UTSA has put up points in bunches this season, and while Troy’s defense is solid, I’m still expecting this one to end up in a shootout. The UTSA money line was tempting, but the over feels like the smartest play here. The bet: Over 55.5 for $22.
Gabe Henderson: UTSA scored 30+ points in every game this season except for one — a 20-point performance at Texas. Meanwhile, Troy exclusively plays one-score games it seems. I’m not touching a spread of 1.5 in either direction, but I’ll bet the over every day of the week and twice on, um, Friday! The bet: Over 55.5 for $22.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.