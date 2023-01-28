COLIN KIRN
Andover, Senior
Repeat Eagle-Tribune All-Star. Only second year running cross country. Placed third at MVCs (16:05) and 12th at Division 1A meet (15:52). “He does all the work and thrives on competition and pushing himself. He has been an excellent captain for his team and led a boys team culture of hard work and dedication,” said coach Sue Kiley. Eagle-Tribune track All-Star (1:58.02 800). Will run track at UMass Amherst.
RYAN TODISCO
Andover, Junior
“Ryan is pure guts and determination. When he gets on the line you know that he has the courage to go out hard and the toughness to push himself to the absolute max,” said coach Sue Kiley. Placed fifth at MVCs (16:14) and 10th at Division 1A meet in 15:46, the fastest time for certified course that program has on record. Won Frank Mooney Invitational (15:57.4) and was third at Baystate Invitational (16:42.1).
LIAM DOHERTY
Methuen, Senior
Placed 10th at MVCs (16:54). Ran 16:50.2 at Division 1A meet. Took 11th at Frank Kelley Invitational (10:11.4 over 3,000 meters) and 14th at Frank Moody Invitational (16:57.1). Earned dual meet wins over Haverhill and Chelmsford. Also returning captain in volleyball. Last winter placed sixth at MSTCA Northeast Invitational in 2-mile (10:36.93). Has run 4:46.83 in mile.
LUKE MCGILLIVRAY
North Andover, Junior
“He was a huge contributor as our No. 2 or No. 3 runner,” said coach Bill Varney. All-MVC first team. Placed seventh at MVCs (16:47) and 16th at Division 1B meet (16:27.58), leading Knights to team title. Added 16th at Frank Mooney Invitational (17:00.6) and 26th at Baystate Invitational (10:08.8). Father is legendary Boston Marathon and Feaster Five Dave McGillivray.
FINN CHRISTENSEN-KRAFT
Pinkerton, Junior
“He was our No. 1 runner and would execute his race strategy in a textbook fashion,” said coach Mike Clark. “He led the ‘Long Red Line’ to the Division 1 championship.” Placed ninth at Division 1 championship (16:50), leading Astros to team title. Placed 25th at Meet of Champions (16:51.1) and 17th at Battle of the Borders (16:43.1) and Nashua North Invitational (17:37.9).
TAM GAVENAS
Phillips Academy, Sophomore
Andover resident. Competed at Foot Locker Cross Country Nationals, placing 31st overall in 15:49. Qualified by placing ninth at regional event (15:44). One of three sophomores to qualify. “Tam embodies the spirit of the sport of cross country,” said coach Patrick Rielly. “He’s a committed teammate, a motivated athlete, and a fearless competitor. He’s got a lot of exciting things ahead of him.”
LOGAN CARTER
Windham, Senior
Placed 10th at Division 1 championship (16:54.7), helping Jaguars take second as team, behind just Pinkerton. Took area-best 10th at Meet of Champions (16:30.5). Was seventh at Battle of the Borders (16:16.8) and won Jamie Martin Invitational (16:26.0). As junior was fifth at New Hampshire Championship (16:39.2). In track has won 2:42.66 1,000-meter and 4:39.78 mile.
