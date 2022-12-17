In case you missed it, the Home Field Sports crew is holding its second annual College Bowl Pick ‘Em, and we’re hoping you’re the big benefactor from our predictions.
Like we did last year, we started with $1,000 Bowl Bucks, and we’re making a play on each of the 42 bowl games this season. And when it’s over, we’ll take whatever money we have left and make a “Final Jeopardy” type pick in the National Championship Game in Inglewood, Calif., on Jan. 9.
Below are the picks from sports betting director Zach Ewing, along with staff writers Jim Derry, Spencer Urquhart and Gabe Henderson for the Fenway Bowl, as it appeared in our original 2022-23 College Football Bowl Guide (Part 1).
Beginning with Saturday’s bowls, we will keep you up to date on where we all stand money-wise and records.
NOTE: These predictions were originally based on lines and spreads as of early afternoon on Tuesday, Dec. 13, at Caesars Sportsbook.
FENWAY BOWL
Cincinnati (9-3) vs. Louisville (7-5)
Where: Boston
When/TV: 11 a.m. Saturday, ESPN
Dec. 13 line/total (for the contest): Louisville -1 (ML -120), Cincinnati ML +100; O/U 41.5
Dec. 17 morning line/total: Louisville -2 (ML -130), Cincinnati ML +110; O/U 39
Zach Ewing: The Scott Satterfield Bowl should be a defensive struggle. The line has been moving toward the Cardinals, but it feels like the Bearcats are more reliable. The bet: Cincinnati +1 for $11.
Jim Derry: All sorts of weird things happened between these two since the end of the regular season, including Louisville coach Scott Satterfield taking the Cincy job. Um, what the heck? Love the under and thought about taking that, but the thought of taking three totals — and two unders — in my first three picks was unacceptable. Wink. The bet: Louisville ML -120 for $12 to win $10.
Spencer Urquhart: This matchup is tough to evaluate since Cincinnati will be without their starting quarterback, but they were able to hang with Tulane despite having to roll with sophomore Evan Prater. While they should be competitive in this one, I’m siding with Louisville since they’ve been solid on defense as of late. The bet: Louisville -1 for $11.
Gabe Henderson: Cincinnati recently replaced a fantastic coach with one that Louisville fans were happy to lose to their rival. Meanwhile, the Cardinals are buzzing to get Jeff Brohm back in the building. There isn’t much to separate these two sides — a quick glance at the spread tells that tale — so I’ll take the program that is in a better place right now. The bet: Louisville -1 for $22.
