The 2023 fantasy football draft season has arrived, and the time is now to get prepared before the rest of your league mates do.
Home Field Sports writer Spencer "The Guru" Urquhart ranked the key players at each of the four important fantasy positions, which include the top 48 running backs, top 48 wide receivers, top 24 quarterbacks and top 24 tight ends.
The players are ranked down below based on one-point PPR and four-point passing touchdown league settings:
Running Backs
RBs
|Team
|BYE
|1
|Christian McCaffrey
|49ers
|9
|2
|Austin Ekeler
|Chargers
|5
|3
|Bijan Robinson (R)
|Falcons
|11
|4
|Saquon Barkley
|Giants
|13
|5
|Nick Chubb
|Browns
|5
|6
|Derrick Henry
|Titans
|7
|7
|Najee Harris
|Steelers
|6
|8
|Tony Pollard
|Cowboys
|7
|9
|Josh Jacobs
|Raiders
|13
|10
|Jonathan Taylor
|Colts
|11
|11
|Travis Etienne
|Jaguars
|9
|12
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|Patriots
|11
|13
|Jahmyr Gibbs (R)
|Lions
|9
|14
|Kenneth Walker
|Seahawks
|5
|15
|Joe Mixon
|Bengals
|7
|16
|Dameon Pierce
|Texans
|7
|17
|Miles Sanders
|Panthers
|7
|18
|Aaron Jones
|Packers
|6
|19
|Breece Hall
|Jets
|7
|20
|J.K. Dobbins
|Ravens
|13
|21
|Alvin Kamara
|Saints
|11
|22
|Cam Akers
|Rams
|10
|23
|David Montgomery
|Lions
|9
|24
|Alexander Mattison
|Vikings
|13
|25
|D'Andre Swift
|Eagles
|10
|26
|James Conner
|Cardinals
|14
|27
|Dalvin Cook
|Jets
|7
|28
|Rachaad White
|Buccaneers
|5
|29
|Javonte Williams
|Broncos
|9
|30
|James Cook
|Bills
|13
|31
|Isiah Pacheco
|Chiefs
|10
|32
|Antonio Gibson
|Commanders
|14
|33
|Khalil Herbert
|Bears
|13
|34
|Samaje Perine
|Broncos
|9
|35
|Brian Robinson
|Commanders
|14
|36
|Jamaal Williams
|Saints
|11
|37
|AJ Dillon
|Packers
|6
|38
|Jerick McKinnon
|Chiefs
|10
|39
|Devon Achane (R)
|Dolphins
|10
|40
|Zach Charbonnet (R)
|Seahawks
|5
|41
|Rashaad Penny
|Eagles
|10
|42
|Tank Bigsby (R)
|Jaguars
|9
|43
|Damien Harris
|Bills
|13
|44
|D'Onta Foreman
|Bears
|13
|45
|Raheem Mostert
|Dolphins
|10
|46
|Tyler Allgeier
|Falcons
|11
|47
|Elijah Mitchell
|49ers
|9
|48
|Zamir White
|Raiders
|13
|HM
|Kendre Miller (R)
|Saints
|11
Wide Receivers
WRs
|Team
|BYE
|1
|Justin Jefferson
|Vikings
|13
|2
|Ja'Marr Chase
|Bengals
|7
|3
|Tyreek Hill
|Dolphins
|10
|4
|CeeDee Lamb
|Cowboys
|7
|5
|Stefon Diggs
|Bills
|13
|6
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|Lions
|9
|7
|A.J. Brown
|Eagles
|10
|8
|Cooper Kupp
|Rams
|10
|9
|Garrett Wilson
|Jets
|7
|10
|Chris Olave
|Saints
|11
|11
|Davante Adams
|Raiders
|13
|12
|DeVonta Smith
|Eagles
|10
|13
|Jaylen Waddle
|Dolphins
|10
|14
|Tee Higgins
|Bengals
|7
|15
|Calvin Ridley
|Jaguars
|9
|16
|Keenan Allen
|Chargers
|5
|17
|Amari Cooper
|Browns
|5
|18
|Deebo Samuel
|49ers
|9
|19
|DK Metcalf
|Seahawks
|5
|20
|Jerry Jeudy
|Broncos
|9
|21
|Drake London
|Falcons
|11
|22
|Terry McLaurin
|Commanders
|14
|23
|Christian Watson
|Packers
|6
|24
|D.J. Moore
|Bears
|13
|25
|Mike Williams
|Chargers
|5
|26
|Christian Kirk
|Jaguars
|9
|27
|Brandon Aiyuk
|49ers
|9
|28
|DeAndre Hopkins
|Titans
|7
|29
|Chris Godwin
|Buccaneers
|5
|30
|Marquise Brown
|Cardinals
|14
|31
|Mike Evans
|Buccaneers
|5
|32
|Diontae Johnson
|Steelers
|6
|33
|Tyler Lockett
|Seahawks
|5
|34
|Michael Pittman
|Colts
|11
|35
|Jahan Dotson
|Commanders
|14
|36
|George Pickens
|Steelers
|6
|37
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba (R)
|Seahawks
|5
|38
|Zay Flowers (R)
|Ravens
|13
|39
|Jordan Addison (R)
|Vikings
|13
|40
|Brandin Cooks
|Cowboys
|7
|41
|Skyy Moore
|Chiefs
|10
|42
|Courtland Sutton
|Broncos
|9
|43
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|Patriots
|11
|44
|Elijah Moore
|Browns
|5
|45
|Gabe Davis
|Bills
|13
|46
|Michael Thomas
|Saints
|11
|47
|Odell Beckham
|Ravens
|13
|48
|Quentin Johnston (R)
|Chargers
|5
|HM
|Romeo Doubs
|Packers
|6
Quarterback and Tight Ends
QBs
|Team
|BYE
|1
|Patrick Mahomes
|Chiefs
|10
|2
|Josh Allen
|Bills
|13
|3
|Lamar Jackson
|Ravens
|13
|4
|Jalen Hurts
|Eagles
|10
|5
|Joe Burrow
|Bengals
|7
|6
|Justin Herbert
|Chargers
|5
|7
|Justin Fields
|Bears
|13
|8
|Trevor Lawrence
|Jaguars
|9
|9
|Deshaun Watson
|Browns
|5
|10
|Dak Prescott
|Cowboys
|7
|11
|Kirk Cousins
|Vikings
|13
|12
|Daniel Jones
|Giants
|13
|13
|Jared Goff
|Lions
|9
|14
|Tua Tagovailoa
|Dolphins
|10
|15
|Geno Smith
|Seahawks
|5
|16
|Anthony Richardson (R)
|Colts
|11
|17
|Russell Wilson
|Broncos
|9
|18
|Aaron Rodgers
|Jets
|7
|19
|Derek Carr
|Saints
|11
|20
|Kenny Pickett
|Steelers
|6
|21
|Matthew Stafford
|Rams
|10
|22
|Jordan Love
|Packers
|6
|23
|Brock Purdy
|49ers
|9
|24
|Kyler Murray
|Cardinals
|14
|TEs
|Player
|Team
|BYE
|1
|Travis Kelce
|Chiefs
|10
|2
|Mark Andrews
|Ravens
|13
|3
|T.J. Hockenson
|Vikings
|13
|4
|George Kittle
|49ers
|9
|5
|Darren Waller
|Giants
|13
|6
|Dallas Goedert
|Eagles
|10
|7
|Kyle Pitts
|Falcons
|11
|8
|Pat Freiermuth
|Steelers
|6
|9
|David Njoku
|Browns
|5
|10
|Evan Engram
|Jaguars
|9
|11
|Chig Okonkwo
|Titans
|7
|12
|Cole Kmet
|Bears
|13
|13
|Dalton Schultz
|Texans
|7
|14
|Dalton Kincaid (R)
|Bills
|13
|15
|Greg Dulcich
|Broncos
|9
|16
|Sam LaPorta (R)
|Lions
|9
|17
|Juwan Johnson
|Saints
|11
|18
|Tyler Higbee
|Rams
|10
|19
|Michael Mayer (R)
|Raiders
|13
|20
|Mike Gesicki
|Patriots
|11
|21
|Gerald Everett
|Chargers
|5
|22
|Dawson Knox
|Bills
|13
|23
|Irv Smith
|Bengals
|7
|24
|Taysom Hill
|Saints
|11
(R)- Indicates rookie
NOTE: These rankings are subject to change due to injuries and other factors. Make sure to check the latest player updates before your draft starts.
