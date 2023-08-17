Eagles Ravens Football

The 2023 fantasy football draft season has arrived, and the time is now to get prepared before the rest of your league mates do.

Home Field Sports writer Spencer "The Guru" Urquhart ranked the key players at each of the four important fantasy positions, which include the top 48 running backs, top 48 wide receivers, top 24 quarterbacks and top 24 tight ends.

The players are ranked down below based on one-point PPR and four-point passing touchdown league settings:

Running Backs

 RBs

 Team BYE 
 1 Christian McCaffrey 49ers 9
 2 Austin Ekeler Chargers 5
 3 Bijan Robinson (R) Falcons 11
 4 Saquon Barkley Giants 13
 5 Nick Chubb Browns 5
 6 Derrick Henry Titans 7
 7 Najee Harris Steelers 6
 8 Tony Pollard Cowboys 7
 9 Josh Jacobs Raiders 13
 10 Jonathan Taylor Colts 11
 11 Travis Etienne Jaguars 9
 12 Rhamondre Stevenson Patriots 11
 13 Jahmyr Gibbs (R) Lions 9
 14 Kenneth Walker Seahawks 5
 15 Joe Mixon Bengals 7
 16 Dameon Pierce Texans 7
 17 Miles Sanders Panthers 7
 18 Aaron Jones Packers 6
 19 Breece Hall Jets 7
 20 J.K. Dobbins Ravens 13
 21 Alvin Kamara Saints 11
 22 Cam Akers Rams 10
 23 David Montgomery Lions 9
 24 Alexander Mattison Vikings 13
 25 D'Andre Swift Eagles 10
 26 James Conner Cardinals 14
 27 Dalvin Cook Jets 7
 28 Rachaad White Buccaneers 5
 29 Javonte Williams Broncos 9
 30 James Cook Bills 13
31 Isiah Pacheco Chiefs 10
 32 Antonio Gibson Commanders 14
 33 Khalil Herbert Bears 13
 34 Samaje Perine Broncos 9
 35 Brian Robinson Commanders 14
 36 Jamaal Williams Saints 11
 37 AJ Dillon Packers 6
 38 Jerick McKinnon Chiefs 10
 39 Devon Achane (R) Dolphins 10
 40 Zach Charbonnet (R) Seahawks 5
 41 Rashaad Penny Eagles 10
 42 Tank Bigsby (R) Jaguars 9
 43 Damien Harris Bills 13
 44 D'Onta Foreman Bears 13
 45 Raheem Mostert Dolphins 10
 46 Tyler Allgeier Falcons 11
 47 Elijah Mitchell 49ers 9
 48 Zamir White Raiders 13
 HM Kendre Miller (R) Saints 11

Wide Receivers

 WRs

 Team BYE 
 1 Justin Jefferson Vikings 13
 2 Ja'Marr Chase Bengals 7
 3 Tyreek Hill Dolphins 10
 4 CeeDee Lamb Cowboys 7
 5 Stefon Diggs Bills 13
 6 Amon-Ra St. Brown Lions 9
 7 A.J. Brown Eagles 10
 8 Cooper Kupp Rams 10
 9 Garrett Wilson Jets 7
 10 Chris Olave Saints 11
 11 Davante Adams Raiders 13
 12 DeVonta Smith Eagles 10
 13 Jaylen Waddle Dolphins 10
 14 Tee Higgins Bengals 7
 15 Calvin Ridley Jaguars 9
 16 Keenan Allen Chargers 5
 17 Amari Cooper Browns 5
 18 Deebo Samuel 49ers 9
 19 DK MetcalfSeahawks 5
 20 Jerry Jeudy Broncos 9
 21 Drake London Falcons 11
 22 Terry McLaurin Commanders 14
 23 Christian Watson Packers 6
 24 D.J. MooreBears 13
 25 Mike Williams Chargers 5
 26 Christian Kirk Jaguars 9
 27 Brandon Aiyuk 49ers 9
 28 DeAndre HopkinsTitans 7
 29 Chris Godwin Buccaneers 5
 30 Marquise Brown Cardinals 14
31 Mike Evans Buccaneers 5
 32 Diontae JohnsonSteelers 6
 33 Tyler Lockett Seahawks 5
 34 Michael Pittman Colts 11
 35 Jahan Dotson Commanders 14
 36 George Pickens Steelers 6
 37 Jaxon Smith-Njigba (R) Seahawks 5
 38 Zay Flowers (R) Ravens 13
 39 Jordan Addison (R) Vikings 13
 40 Brandin Cooks Cowboys 7
 41 Skyy Moore Chiefs 10
 42 Courtland Sutton Broncos 9
 43 JuJu Smith-Schuster Patriots 11
 44 Elijah Moore Browns 5
 45 Gabe Davis Bills 13
 46 Michael Thomas Saints 11
 47 Odell Beckham Ravens 13
 48 Quentin Johnston (R) Chargers 5
 HM Romeo Doubs Packers 6

Quarterback and Tight Ends

 QBs

 Team BYE 
 1 Patrick Mahomes Chiefs 10
 2 Josh Allen Bills 13
 3 Lamar Jackson Ravens 13
 4 Jalen Hurts Eagles 10
 5 Joe Burrow Bengals 7
 6 Justin Herbert Chargers 5
 7 Justin Fields Bears 13
 8 Trevor Lawrence Jaguars 9
 9 Deshaun Watson Browns 5
 10 Dak Prescott Cowboys 7
 11 Kirk Cousins Vikings 13
 12 Daniel Jones Giants 13
 13 Jared Goff Lions 9
 14 Tua Tagovailoa Dolphins 10
 15 Geno Smith Seahawks 5
 16 Anthony Richardson (R) Colts 11
 17 Russell Wilson Broncos 9
 18 Aaron Rodgers Jets 7
 19 Derek Carr Saints 11
 20 Kenny Pickett Steelers 6
 21 Matthew Stafford Rams 10
 22 Jordan Love Packers 6
 23 Brock Purdy 49ers 9
 24 Kyler Murray Cardinals 14
 TEs PlayerTeam BYE
 1 Travis Kelce Chiefs 10
 2 Mark Andrews Ravens 13
 3 T.J. Hockenson Vikings 13
 4 George Kittle 49ers 9
 5 Darren Waller Giants 13
6 Dallas Goedert Eagles 10
 7 Kyle Pitts Falcons 11
 8 Pat Freiermuth Steelers 6
 9 David Njoku Browns 5
 10 Evan EngramJaguars 9
 11 Chig Okonkwo Titans 7
 12 Cole Kmet Bears 13
 13 Dalton Schultz Texans 7
 14 Dalton Kincaid (R) Bills 13
 15 Greg Dulcich Broncos 9
 16 Sam LaPorta (R) Lions 9
 17 Juwan Johnson Saints 11
 18 Tyler Higbee Rams 10
 19 Michael Mayer (R) Raiders 13
 20 Mike Gesicki Patriots 11
 21 Gerald Everett Chargers 5
 22 Dawson Knox Bills 13
 23 Irv Smith Bengals 7
 24 Taysom Hill Saints 11

(R)- Indicates rookie

NOTE: These rankings are subject to change due to injuries and other factors. Make sure to check the latest player updates before your draft starts.

