APTOPIX Chiefs Cardinals Football

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and tight end Travis Kelce (87) cheer from the sidelines during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

 Rick Scuteri

Fantasy football drafts are ramping up, and it's important to have up-to-date rankings before draft day rolls around. There have been some changes since my last set of positional rankings due to injuries and other developments, but those changes have been factored into my final set of rankings for 2023.

Ranked below are the top 48 running backs and wide receivers and the top 24 quarterbacks and tight ends based on one-point PPR and four-point passing touchdown league settings.

Running Backs

 RBs 

  Team  BYE 
 1 Christian McCaffrey 49ers 9
 2 Austin Ekeler Chargers 5
 3 Bijan Robinson (R) Falcons 11
 4 Saquon Barkley Giants 13
 5 Nick Chubb Browns 5
 6 Derrick Henry Titans 7
 7 Najee Harris Steelers 6
 8 Tony Pollard Cowboys 7
 9 Josh Jacobs Raiders 13
 10 Travis Etienne Jaguars 9
 11 Jahmyr Gibbs Lions 9
 12 Rhamondre Stevenson Patriots 11
 13 Joe Mixon Bengals 7
 14 Kenneth Walker Seahawks 5
 15 Dameon Pierce Texans 7
 16 Miles Sanders Panthers 7
 17 Aaron Jones Packers 6
 18 Alvin Kamara- O Saints 11
 19 Breece Hall Jets 7
 20 J.K. Dobbins Ravens 13
 21 Alexander Mattison Vikings 13
 22 Cam Akers Rams 10
 23 David Montgomery Lions 9
 24 Jonathan Taylor- O Colts 11
 25 James Conner Cardinals 14
 26 Rachaad White Buccaneers 5
 27 Isiah Pacheco Chiefs 10
 28 Javonte Williams Broncos 9
 29 James Cook Bills 13
 30 D'Andre Swft Eagles 10
 31 Dalvin Cook Jets 7
 32 Antonio Gibson Commanders 14
 33 Khalil Herbert Bears 13
 34 Jamaal Williams Saints 11
 35 Samaje Perine Broncos 9
 36 Brian Robinson Commanders 14
 37 AJ Dillon Packers 6
 38 Jerick McKinnon Chiefs 10
 39 Zach Charbonnet (R) Seahawks 5
 40 Tank Bigsby (R) Jaguars 9
 41 Tyler Allgeier Falcons 11
 42 Devon Achane (R) Dolphins 10
 43 Damien Harris Bills 13
 44 Raheem Mostert Dolphins 10
 45 Elijah Mitchell 49ers 9
 46 Rashaad Penny Eagles 10
 47 D'Onta Foreman Bears 13
 48 Tyjae Spears Titans 7
 HM Kendre Miller (R) Saints 11

Wide Receivers

 WRs 

  Team  BYE 
 1 Justin Jefferson Vikings 13
 2 Ja'Marr Chase Bengals 7
 3 Tyreek Hill Dolphins 10
 4 CeeDee Lamb Cowboys 7
 5 Stefon Diggs Bills 13
 6 Amon-Ra St. Brown Lions 9
 7 Cooper Kupp Rams 10
 8 Garrett Wilson Jets 7
 9 A.J. Brown Eagles 10
 10 Chris Olave Saints 11
 11 Davante Adams Raiders 13
 12 DeVonta Smith Eagles 10
 13 Jaylen Waddle Dolphins 10
 14 Calvin Ridley Jaguars 9
 15 Tee Higgins Bengals 7
 16 Keenan Allen Chargers 5
 17 DK Metcalf Seahawks 5
 18 Deebo Samuel 49ers 9
 19 Amari Cooper Browns 5
 20 Drake London Falcons 11
 21 Christian Watson Packers 6
 22 DeAndre Hopkins Titans 7
 23 D.J. Moore Bears 13
 24 Christian Kirk Jaguars 9
 25 Mike Williams Chargers 5
 26 Brandon Aiyuk 49ers 9
 27 Chris Godwin Buccaneers 5
 28 Diontae Johnson Steelers 6
 29 Jerry Jeudy- ? Broncos 9
 30 Terry McLaurin- ? Commanders 14
 31 Mike Evans Buccaneers 5
 32 Jahan Dotson Commanders 14
 33 Tyler Lockett Seahawks 5
 34 George Pickens Steelers 6
 35 Marquise Brown Cardinals 14
 36 Michael Pittman Colts 11
 37 Skyy Moore Chiefs 10
 38 Zay Flowers (R) Ravens 13
 39 Brandin Cooks Cowboys 7
 40 Jordan Addison Vikings 13
 41 Jaxon Smith-Njigba (R)- ? Seahawks 5
 42 Courtland Sutton Broncos 9
 43 JuJu Smith-Schuster Patriots 11
 44 Elijah Moore Browns 5
 45 Gabe Davis Bills 13
 46 Michael Thomas Saints 11
 47 Odell Beckham Ravens 13
 48 Allen Lazard Jets 7
 HM Romeo Doubs Packers 6

Quarterback and Tight Ends

 QBs 

  Team  BYE 
 1 Patrick Mahomes Chiefs 10
 2 Josh Allen Bills 13
 3 Lamar Jackson Ravens 13
 4 Jalen Hurts Eagles 10
 5 Joe Burrow- ? Bengals 7
 6 Justin Herbert Chargers 5
 7 Justin Fields Bears 13
 8 Trevor Lawrence Jaguars 9
 9 Deshaun Watson Browns 5
 10 Dak Prescott Cowboys 7
 11 Kirk Cousins Vikings 13
 12 Daniel Jones Giants 13
 13 Jared Goff Lions 9
 14 Tua Tagovailoa Dolphins 10
 15 Geno Smith Seahawks 5
 16 Anthony Richardson (R) Colts 11
 17 Aaron Rodgers Jets 7
 18 Russell Wilson Broncos 9
 19 Derek Carr Saints 11
 20 Kenny Pickett Steelers 6
 21 Matthew Stafford Rams 10
 22 Jordan Love Packers 6
 23 Brock Purdy 49ers 9
 24 Bryce Young Panthers 7
 TEs Player Team 
 1 Travis Kelce Chiefs 10
 2 Mark Andrews Ravens 13
 3 T.J. Hockenson Vikings 13
 4 George Kittle 49ers 9
 5 Darren Waller Giants 13
 6 Dallas Goedert Eagles 10
 7 Kyle Pitts Falcons 11
 8 Pat Freiermuth Steelers 6
 9 David Njoku Browns 5
 10 Evan EngramJaguars 9
 11 Chig Okonkwo Titans 7
 12 Cole Kmet Bears 13
 13 Dalton Schultz Texans 7
 14 Dalton Kincaid (R) Bills 13
 15 Greg Dulcich Broncos 9
 16 Sam LaPorta (R) Lions 9
 17 Juwan Johnson Saints 11
 18 Tyler Higbee Rams 10
 19 Michael Mayer (R) Raiders 13
 20 Mike Gesicki Patriots 11
 21 Gerald Everett Chargers 5
 22 Dawson Knox Bills 13
 23 Irv Smith Bengals 7
 24 Tyler Conklin Jets 7

(R)- Indicates rookie

?- Questionable for Week 1

O- Out for Week 1

NOTE: These rankings are subject to change due to injuries and other factors. Make sure to check the latest player updates before your draft starts.

Trending Video

Recommended for you