Fantasy football drafts are ramping up, and it's important to have up-to-date rankings before draft day rolls around. There have been some changes since my last set of positional rankings due to injuries and other developments, but those changes have been factored into my final set of rankings for 2023.
Ranked below are the top 48 running backs and wide receivers and the top 24 quarterbacks and tight ends based on one-point PPR and four-point passing touchdown league settings.
Running Backs
RBs
|Team
|BYE
|1
|Christian McCaffrey
|49ers
|9
|2
|Austin Ekeler
|Chargers
|5
|3
|Bijan Robinson (R)
|Falcons
|11
|4
|Saquon Barkley
|Giants
|13
|5
|Nick Chubb
|Browns
|5
|6
|Derrick Henry
|Titans
|7
|7
|Najee Harris
|Steelers
|6
|8
|Tony Pollard
|Cowboys
|7
|9
|Josh Jacobs
|Raiders
|13
|10
|Travis Etienne
|Jaguars
|9
|11
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|Lions
|9
|12
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|Patriots
|11
|13
|Joe Mixon
|Bengals
|7
|14
|Kenneth Walker
|Seahawks
|5
|15
|Dameon Pierce
|Texans
|7
|16
|Miles Sanders
|Panthers
|7
|17
|Aaron Jones
|Packers
|6
|18
|Alvin Kamara- O
|Saints
|11
|19
|Breece Hall
|Jets
|7
|20
|J.K. Dobbins
|Ravens
|13
|21
|Alexander Mattison
|Vikings
|13
|22
|Cam Akers
|Rams
|10
|23
|David Montgomery
|Lions
|9
|24
|Jonathan Taylor- O
|Colts
|11
|25
|James Conner
|Cardinals
|14
|26
|Rachaad White
|Buccaneers
|5
|27
|Isiah Pacheco
|Chiefs
|10
|28
|Javonte Williams
|Broncos
|9
|29
|James Cook
|Bills
|13
|30
|D'Andre Swft
|Eagles
|10
|31
|Dalvin Cook
|Jets
|7
|32
|Antonio Gibson
|Commanders
|14
|33
|Khalil Herbert
|Bears
|13
|34
|Jamaal Williams
|Saints
|11
|35
|Samaje Perine
|Broncos
|9
|36
|Brian Robinson
|Commanders
|14
|37
|AJ Dillon
|Packers
|6
|38
|Jerick McKinnon
|Chiefs
|10
|39
|Zach Charbonnet (R)
|Seahawks
|5
|40
|Tank Bigsby (R)
|Jaguars
|9
|41
|Tyler Allgeier
|Falcons
|11
|42
|Devon Achane (R)
|Dolphins
|10
|43
|Damien Harris
|Bills
|13
|44
|Raheem Mostert
|Dolphins
|10
|45
|Elijah Mitchell
|49ers
|9
|46
|Rashaad Penny
|Eagles
|10
|47
|D'Onta Foreman
|Bears
|13
|48
|Tyjae Spears
|Titans
|7
|HM
|Kendre Miller (R)
|Saints
|11
Wide Receivers
WRs
|Team
|BYE
|1
|Justin Jefferson
|Vikings
|13
|2
|Ja'Marr Chase
|Bengals
|7
|3
|Tyreek Hill
|Dolphins
|10
|4
|CeeDee Lamb
|Cowboys
|7
|5
|Stefon Diggs
|Bills
|13
|6
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|Lions
|9
|7
|Cooper Kupp
|Rams
|10
|8
|Garrett Wilson
|Jets
|7
|9
|A.J. Brown
|Eagles
|10
|10
|Chris Olave
|Saints
|11
|11
|Davante Adams
|Raiders
|13
|12
|DeVonta Smith
|Eagles
|10
|13
|Jaylen Waddle
|Dolphins
|10
|14
|Calvin Ridley
|Jaguars
|9
|15
|Tee Higgins
|Bengals
|7
|16
|Keenan Allen
|Chargers
|5
|17
|DK Metcalf
|Seahawks
|5
|18
|Deebo Samuel
|49ers
|9
|19
|Amari Cooper
|Browns
|5
|20
|Drake London
|Falcons
|11
|21
|Christian Watson
|Packers
|6
|22
|DeAndre Hopkins
|Titans
|7
|23
|D.J. Moore
|Bears
|13
|24
|Christian Kirk
|Jaguars
|9
|25
|Mike Williams
|Chargers
|5
|26
|Brandon Aiyuk
|49ers
|9
|27
|Chris Godwin
|Buccaneers
|5
|28
|Diontae Johnson
|Steelers
|6
|29
|Jerry Jeudy- ?
|Broncos
|9
|30
|Terry McLaurin- ?
|Commanders
|14
|31
|Mike Evans
|Buccaneers
|5
|32
|Jahan Dotson
|Commanders
|14
|33
|Tyler Lockett
|Seahawks
|5
|34
|George Pickens
|Steelers
|6
|35
|Marquise Brown
|Cardinals
|14
|36
|Michael Pittman
|Colts
|11
|37
|Skyy Moore
|Chiefs
|10
|38
|Zay Flowers (R)
|Ravens
|13
|39
|Brandin Cooks
|Cowboys
|7
|40
|Jordan Addison
|Vikings
|13
|41
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba (R)- ?
|Seahawks
|5
|42
|Courtland Sutton
|Broncos
|9
|43
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|Patriots
|11
|44
|Elijah Moore
|Browns
|5
|45
|Gabe Davis
|Bills
|13
|46
|Michael Thomas
|Saints
|11
|47
|Odell Beckham
|Ravens
|13
|48
|Allen Lazard
|Jets
|7
|HM
|Romeo Doubs
|Packers
|6
Quarterback and Tight Ends
QBs
|Team
|BYE
|1
|Patrick Mahomes
|Chiefs
|10
|2
|Josh Allen
|Bills
|13
|3
|Lamar Jackson
|Ravens
|13
|4
|Jalen Hurts
|Eagles
|10
|5
|Joe Burrow- ?
|Bengals
|7
|6
|Justin Herbert
|Chargers
|5
|7
|Justin Fields
|Bears
|13
|8
|Trevor Lawrence
|Jaguars
|9
|9
|Deshaun Watson
|Browns
|5
|10
|Dak Prescott
|Cowboys
|7
|11
|Kirk Cousins
|Vikings
|13
|12
|Daniel Jones
|Giants
|13
|13
|Jared Goff
|Lions
|9
|14
|Tua Tagovailoa
|Dolphins
|10
|15
|Geno Smith
|Seahawks
|5
|16
|Anthony Richardson (R)
|Colts
|11
|17
|Aaron Rodgers
|Jets
|7
|18
|Russell Wilson
|Broncos
|9
|19
|Derek Carr
|Saints
|11
|20
|Kenny Pickett
|Steelers
|6
|21
|Matthew Stafford
|Rams
|10
|22
|Jordan Love
|Packers
|6
|23
|Brock Purdy
|49ers
|9
|24
|Bryce Young
|Panthers
|7
|TEs
|Player
|Team
|1
|Travis Kelce
|Chiefs
|10
|2
|Mark Andrews
|Ravens
|13
|3
|T.J. Hockenson
|Vikings
|13
|4
|George Kittle
|49ers
|9
|5
|Darren Waller
|Giants
|13
|6
|Dallas Goedert
|Eagles
|10
|7
|Kyle Pitts
|Falcons
|11
|8
|Pat Freiermuth
|Steelers
|6
|9
|David Njoku
|Browns
|5
|10
|Evan Engram
|Jaguars
|9
|11
|Chig Okonkwo
|Titans
|7
|12
|Cole Kmet
|Bears
|13
|13
|Dalton Schultz
|Texans
|7
|14
|Dalton Kincaid (R)
|Bills
|13
|15
|Greg Dulcich
|Broncos
|9
|16
|Sam LaPorta (R)
|Lions
|9
|17
|Juwan Johnson
|Saints
|11
|18
|Tyler Higbee
|Rams
|10
|19
|Michael Mayer (R)
|Raiders
|13
|20
|Mike Gesicki
|Patriots
|11
|21
|Gerald Everett
|Chargers
|5
|22
|Dawson Knox
|Bills
|13
|23
|Irv Smith
|Bengals
|7
|24
|Tyler Conklin
|Jets
|7
(R)- Indicates rookie
?- Questionable for Week 1
O- Out for Week 1
NOTE: These rankings are subject to change due to injuries and other factors. Make sure to check the latest player updates before your draft starts.
