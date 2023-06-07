The 2023 NCAA baseball super regionals are set to begin Friday, and the series odds are in along with Game 1 odds. The winner of each super regional will advance to the College World Series, and the odds are also available for who's going to win it all in Omaha.
Here are the latest odds in the market for the super regional series' as well as each Game 1 from Caesars Sportsbook.
SUPER REGIONAL SERIES ODDS
Baton Rouge Super Regional
LSU (-235) vs. Kentucky (+190)
Charlottesville Super Regional
Virginia (-195) vs. Duke (+160)
Eugene Super Regional
Oregon (-165) vs. Oral Roberts (+135)
Fort Worth Super Regional
TCU (-180) vs. Indiana State (+150)
Gainesville Super Regional
Florida (-140) vs. South Carolina (+110)
Hattiesburg Super Regional
Tennessee (-165) vs. South Miss (+135)
Stanford Super Regional
Stanford (-125) vs. Texas (-105)
GAME 1 ODDS
Duke (+150) vs. Virginia (-180), 12 p.m. Friday (ESPN2)
TCU (-160) vs. Indiana State (+130), 5 p.m. Friday (ESPNU)
South Carolina (+130) vs. Florida (-160), 6 p.m. Friday (ESPN2)
Oral Roberts (+130) vs. Oregon (-160), 8 p.m. Friday (ESPNU)
Kentucky (+185) vs. LSU (-230), 3 p.m. Saturday (ESPN)
Tennessee (-145) vs. Southern Miss (+115), 3 p.m. Saturday (ESPNU)
Stanford (-130) vs. Texas (+100), 6 p.m. Saturday (ESPN2)
(Note: Alabama has not been listed in any odds or game lines since its earlier alleged scandal this season.)
