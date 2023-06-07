Wake Forest Baseball

The 2023 NCAA baseball super regionals are set to begin Friday, and the series odds are in along with Game 1 odds. The winner of each super regional will advance to the College World Series, and the odds are also available for who's going to win it all in Omaha.

Here are the latest odds in the market for the super regional series' as well as each Game 1 from Caesars Sportsbook.

SUPER REGIONAL SERIES ODDS

Baton Rouge Super Regional

LSU (-235) vs. Kentucky (+190)

Charlottesville Super Regional

Virginia (-195) vs. Duke (+160)

Eugene Super Regional

Oregon (-165) vs. Oral Roberts (+135)

Fort Worth Super Regional

TCU (-180) vs. Indiana State (+150)

Gainesville Super Regional

Florida (-140) vs. South Carolina (+110)

Hattiesburg Super Regional

Tennessee (-165) vs. South Miss (+135)

Stanford Super Regional

Stanford (-125) vs. Texas (-105)

GAME 1 ODDS

Duke (+150) vs. Virginia (-180), 12 p.m. Friday (ESPN2)

TCU (-160) vs. Indiana State (+130), 5 p.m. Friday (ESPNU)

South Carolina (+130) vs. Florida (-160), 6 p.m. Friday (ESPN2)

Oral Roberts (+130) vs. Oregon (-160), 8 p.m. Friday (ESPNU)

Kentucky (+185) vs. LSU (-230), 3 p.m. Saturday (ESPN)

Tennessee (-145) vs. Southern Miss (+115), 3 p.m. Saturday (ESPNU)

Stanford (-130) vs. Texas (+100), 6 p.m. Saturday (ESPN2)

(Note: Alabama has not been listed in any odds or game lines since its earlier alleged scandal this season.)

