Each day, one of our experts will offer up a best bet (or two or three) that mobile sportsbooks are offering. It might be a traditional spread bet, a player prop or one of the various odds boosts that books offer.
Here are our best bets for Friday, June 2:
TOP PLAY
The play: Stanley Cup Finals, Panthers at Golden Knights UNDER 5.5 goals
The odds/bet: +100 ($30 to win $30)
The book: DraftKings Sportsbook
Time/TV: 8 p.m. (TNT)
Our take: Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky is the current betting favorite to win the Conn Smythe Trophy, awarded to the Stanley Cup Playoffs MVP. This should tell you everything you need to know about the experienced goalie's form heading into the 2023 Stanley Cup Finals.
Bobrovsky has been sensational in these playoffs and he's a huge reason why the Panthers are in the position they are right now.
Seven of Florida's last eight games have seen 5 total goals scored or less. Many of these games came against an attack that is the most comparable to that of the Golden Knights, the Carolina Hurricanes.
The Panthers aren't the only ones that keep opponents out of the net often either. Three of Vegas' last five games have seen under 5.5 goals scored, as well. Factor in the nerves of Game 1 between two relatively inexperienced teams and you've got the perfect recipe for a low-scoring affair.
FA CUP FUN WITH GOALS GALORE
The play: FA Cup final, Manchester City and Manchester United both to score
The odds/bet: -138 ($13.80 to win $10)
The book: FanDuel Sportsbook
Time/TV: 10 a.m. (ESPN+)
Our take: For the first time in history, the FA Cup final will be a Manchester Derby. Two of the biggest clubs on the planet — who also happen to be neighbors and bitter rivals — will square off in the final of the oldest competition in world football.
The stakes are high in any Manchester Derby, but there's more to play for in this cup final. There's a trophy on the line and both teams can lock up a double with a win. In Manchester City's case, a win this afternoon would keep the club's hopes of a historic treble alive.
Neither the Citizens nor the Red Devils have kept a clean sheet in a Manchester Derby in their last three meetings. We don't see that changing today.
Both clubs have prolific goalscorers (Erling Haaland, Marcus Rashford) and creative geniuses (Kevin De Bruyne, Bruno Fernandes) in plenty throughout their ranks. They've also both scored in four of their last five games, so expect both teams to find the back of the net and leave everything out on the pitch with the season nearing its conclusion.
HOW WE’VE FARED
Blue Jays-Mets SGP: Chris Bassitt OVER 4.5 strikeouts and Justin Verlander UNDER 5.5 strikeouts (LOST $11.11)
Baseball parlay: Astros/Angels ZERO first inning runs, LSU money line over Tulane, Texas A&M money line over Cal State Fullerton (LOST $13.56)
Friday's profit/loss: -$24.67 (0-2)
Total for the week: -$66.17 (2-6, 2 pending)
Total for June: -$44.67 (1-3)
Total for 2023: -$334.67 (121-135, 2 pending)
NOTE: If a line or odds are minus, it considers the juice one must lay to place the bet. Ex: Team A is -160 on the money line, one would have to bet $160 to win $100 (or $16 to win $10). OR Team B is a 5-point favorite at -110, one would have to bet $110 to win $100 (or $11 to win $10.)
Conversely, on positive lines, if Team C is +140 on the money line, $100 would bring in $140 (or $10 to win $14).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.