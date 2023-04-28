{p dir=”ltr”}{span class=”x_ContentPasted0”}After letting their opening-round series of the NBA Playoffs last a bit longer than anyone expected, the Boston Celtics put away the Atlanta Hawks with a 128-120 victory in Thursday’s Game 6. It was a strong response after Boston coughed up a double-digit lead in the fourth quarter of Game 5.{/span}
And now is when the real fun begins.
{p dir=”ltr”}{span class=”x_ContentPasted0”}The opening round of the Eastern Conference playoffs was never supposed to be too competitive. The top teams just had to avoid an upset. The Celtics did, while the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks did not.{/span}
{p dir=”ltr”}{span class=”x_ContentPasted0”}As a result, the second-seeded Celtics are in a good position to repeat as Eastern Conference champions and return to the NBA Finals. This conference semifinal series with the third-seeded Philadelphia 76ers might actually be Boston’s biggest hurdle, as the winner of No. 5 seed New York Knicks vs. No. 8 seed Miami Heat would await in the Eastern Conference finals.{/span}
{p dir=”ltr”}{span class=”x_ContentPasted0”}Fortunately for the Celtics, oddsmakers seem to believe they will take care of business in a less intimidating East. At FanDuel Sportsbook, Boston is -310 to win its next series while Philadelphia is priced at +250. The -310 odds imply a probability of 75.6%.{/span}
{p dir=”ltr”}{span class=”x_ContentPasted0”}The series spread for this Boston-Philly matchup is set at 1.5 games, with the Celtics getting -120 odds to win this series in six games or fewer. The 76ers are priced at +1.5 (-102) at FanDuel ahead of this series.{/span}
{p dir=”ltr”}{span class=”x_ContentPasted0”}As for the correct score of this series, Boston is +270 to win this matchup 4-1. The 4-3 price is listed at +330, followed by a 4-2 value of +450. The Celtics are +650 at FanDuel to sweep the 76ers, who recorded a sweep of their own in the first round.{/span}
{p dir=”ltr”}{span class=”x_ContentPasted0”}Perhaps the best series bet is the Game 1 win/series winner parlay, which has the Celtics priced at -170 to claim both. All other options are listed at +500.{/span}
{p dir=”ltr”}{span class=”x_ContentPasted0”}Unsurprisingly, the Celtics are the clear favorites to emerge from the East. They are -165 to win the Eastern Conference, good for an implied probability of 62.26%. The 76ers are +350, while the Knicks (+550) and Heat (+800) are both long shots.{/span}
{p dir=”ltr”}{span class=”x_ContentPasted0”}Boston is also priced as the favorite at +160 to win the NBA Finals, per FanDuel. The Phoenix Suns (+410) and the Golden State Warriors (+500) appear to be the biggest challengers at securing this year’s crown.{/span}
{p dir=”ltr”}{span class=”x_ContentPasted0”}The Celtics are 7.5-point favorites in Game 1 ahead of Monday’s meeting with Philadelphia. The total has been set at 215. {/span}
Tipoff is slated for 7:30 p.m. ET at the TD Garden.
