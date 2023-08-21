Each day, one of our experts will offer up a best bet (or two or three) that mobile sportsbooks are offering. It might be a traditional spread bet, a player prop or one of the various odds boosts that books offer.
Here are our best bets for Monday, August 21:
TOP PLAY
The play: MLB, Astros (money line) over Red Sox
The odds/bet: -110 ($39 to win $30)
The book: Caesars Sportsbook
Time/TV: 8:10 p.m. (AT&T SportsNet-SW)
Our take: The Astros have been on a three-game losing streak, but we see them getting back on track tonight against the Red Sox due to the pitching matchup.
Astros starting pitcher Cristian Javier hasn't been at his best as of late, but he's pitched much better at home than on the road this season should thrive tonight against a Red Sox team that's having to travel from New York.
While the Red Sox lineup has been scorching and might give Javier some trouble, the Astros should be in position to score plenty of runs against Red Sox starting pitcher James Paxton, who's struggled on the road this season.
RAVENS STREAK TO END
The play: NFL Preseason, Commanders (money line) over Ravens
The odds/bet: +110 ($10 to win $11)
The book: Caesars Sportsbook
Time/TV: 8 p.m. (ESPN)
Our take: The Baltimore Ravens have won 24 preseason contests in a row, but we it coming to an end tonight against the Washington Commanders.
The Ravens always seem to perform in the preseason no matter who the opponent is, but the Commanders are a team that's looking to get their offense in gear with a new offensive coordinator a new full-time starting quarterback.
The Ravens also have a new offense to implement, but the urgency for the Commanders starters to get reaps seems higher to where we'll take a shot on them ending the streak.
HOW WE’VE FARED
Sunday's best bets
EPL, Chelsea money line at West Ham (LOST $30)
EPL, Aston Villa vs. Everton UNDER 2.5 goals (LOST $11)
BMW Championship, Rory McIlroy to finish in the top 10 (WON $30)
BMW Championship, Rickie Fowler to finish in the top 20 (LOST $10.50)
Sunday's profit/loss: -$21.50 (1-3)
Total for the week: -$60.50 (3-10)
Total for August: -$168.50 (15-27)
Total for 2023: -$686 (189-221)
NOTE: If a line or odds are minus, it considers the juice one must lay to place the bet. Ex: Team A is -160 on the money line, one would have to bet $160 to win $100 (or $16 to win $10). OR Team B is a 5-point favorite at -110, one would have to bet $110 to win $100 (or $11 to win $10.)
Conversely, on positive lines, if Team C is +140 on the money line, $100 would bring in $140 (or $10 to win $14).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.