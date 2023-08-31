It’s NFL team preview time, and today we’re looking at the Baltimore Ravens. Each Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from July 25 through Sept. 8, we will take an in-depth look at each team in the NFL with a 7- to 10-minute video going through impactful additions and departures, last year’s rankings and strength of schedule in 2023.
Home Field Sports analyst Jim Derry will then make a prediction on the team’s record this season and where they will finish in their respective division, along with the over/under win total, as posted at Caesars Sportsbook.
These stories are a brief summary of the accompanied preview videos – powered by the Dattitude Podcast (which will review each division every Friday until the season begins). The schedule for when each team will run is listed below with a link to each story and video that already has run.
BALTIMORE RAVENS
Coach: John Harbaugh (16th season)
2022 record: 10-7, 2nd in AFC North; lost to Cincinnati Bengals, 24-17, in wild-card round.
Last season in a nutshell: It was a typical season for the Ravens when you look at the past few years. They put themselves in contention to be one of the best teams in the AFC – winning four games in a row in the middle of the season to get to 7-3, and then things just sort of fell apart.
It didn’t help that for the second consecutive season star quarterback Lamar Jackson wasn’t able to make it for an entire season – playing in just 12 games once again. Then came the long contract dispute that likely kept him from coming back at the end of 2023 and lasted until early May, when he signed a 5-year, $260 million with $135 million guaranteed.
Still, in those 12 games he played last season, he passed for just 2,242 yards with 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions with a completion rate of .623, which was 23rd best in the NFL for QBs who played in at least 11 games. And that number is fairly consistent with his career average of .637.
Clearly, though, it’s more about his legs, and the past 2 years have seen a little downward tick at an average of 63.8 yards per game (down from 67 in 2020 and 80.4 in 2019).
And for Coach John Harbaugh, who is third in the NFL for longest current tenure behind Bill Belichick (23 years) and Mike Tomlin (16 years), another question mark is the defense, which improved from 2021 but is far from the dominant D they had under former DC Wink Martindale.
2023 bye week: 13
2023 Draft: 1 (22 overall) WR Zay Flowers, Boston College; 3 (86) LB Trenton Simmons, Clemson; 4 (124) DE Tavius Robinson, Mississippi; 5 (157) CB Kyu Blu Kelly, Stanford; 6 (199) OL Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu, Oregon; 7 (229) OL Andrew Vorhees, USC.
Free-agent signings: Odell Beckham (from LA Rams), 1 year, $15M; CB Rock Ya-Sin (from Las Vegas), 1 year, $ 4M; WR Nelson Agholor (from New England), 1 year, $ 3.25M; DE Jadaveon Clowney (from Cleveland), 1 year, $ 2.5M; CB Ronald Darby (from Denver), 1 year, $ 1.7M; QB Josh Johnson (cut); S DeAndre Houston-Carson (cut); DE Angelo Blackson (cut); CB Arthur Maulet (from Pittsburgh), 1 year, $ 1.08M; LS Tyler Ott (from Seattle), 1 year, $ 1.08M; C Sam Mustipher (cut).
What needs to go right: Maybe more than any other team in this tough division – maybe the toughest in football – the Ravens need a fast start. Sending a statement to Cincinnati, who could be without Joe Burrow for a short time, and Cleveland, who has visions of being relevant again with a full season of Desean Watson, will be key.
And now the Ravens have upgraded their offense – at least in the sense they have a real receiving corps. That is, if like their quarterback, they can remain healthy. First-round pick of 2021 Rashod Bateman has only played in 18 games in two seasons but has shown flashes of greatness. And then, there’s the $15 million man in Odell Beckham, who is back after a year removed from football with a knee injury.
This year’s first-round pick, Zay Flowers, should play a key role right off the bat, as will free-agent signing Nelson Agholor. Also, Mark Andrews remains one of the top tight end threats in the NFL, and his cohort, Isaiah Likely, proved he could be a No. 1 TE on many other teams.
Running back JK Dobbins once again had health concerns last season, playing in just eight games. Do we think that will change? Backup Gus Edwards missed 2021 with an ACL injury and played just nine games last season. (Man, this team has had some injury issues!)
Can this defense get back to being one of the top 5 units in the league? Because no matter what they have done on offense, that likely needs to come to fruition to be a Super Bowl contender. And they have the pieces, it would appear.
Trading for Roquan Smith was huge, and fellow linebacker Patrick Queen will be playing for a big free-agent contract next offseason. In the third season under coordinator Mike Macdonald, they could be primed for a leap, especially with soft spots in a schedule that includes games against Indianapolis, Arizona, the Rams and Tennessee.
Key moments in video:
0:00 Baltimore Ravens preview
1:05 2022 was typical season for the Ravens
1:30 Lamar Jackson played in 12 games, but got paid
3:30 Lamar has more weapons
4:55 Will run game step up?
5:35 Is this a top-5 defense?
6:10 Dissecting the schedule
8:05 Predictions, best bet
PREVIEW SCHEDULE / LINKS
AFC SOUTH
July 25: Houston Texans
July 26: Indianapolis Colts
July 27: Jacksonville Jaguars
July 28: Tennessee Titans
NFC WEST
Aug. 1: Arizona Cardinals
Aug. 2: Los Angeles Rams
Aug. 3: San Francisco 49ers
Aug. 4: Seattle Seahawks
AFC WEST
Aug. 8: Denver Broncos
Aug. 9: Kansas City Chiefs
Aug. 10: Las Vegas Raiders
Aug. 11: Los Angeles Chargers
NFC EAST
Aug. 15: Dallas Cowboys
Aug. 16: New York Giants
Aug. 17: Philadelphia Eagles
Aug. 18: Washington Commanders
AFC EAST
Aug. 22: Buffalo Bills
Aug. 23: Miami Dolphins
Aug. 24: New England Patriots
Aug. 25: New York Jets
NFC NORTH
Aug. 29: Chicago Bears
Aug. 29: Detroit Lions
Aug. 30: Green Bay Packers
Aug. 30: Minnesota Vikings
AFC NORTH
Aug. 31: Baltimore Ravens
Aug. 31: Cincinnati Bengals
Sept. 1: Cleveland Browns
Sept. 2: Pittsburgh Steelers
NFC SOUTH
Sept. 5: Atlanta Falcons
Sept. 6: Carolina Panthers
Sept. 7: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Sept. 8: New Orleans Saints
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.