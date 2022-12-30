Boston Bruins goaltender Linus Ullmark leads the NHL in wins (20), save percentage (.938) and goals-against-average (1.90), so it's no surprise he's now the odds-on favorite to win the Vezina Trophy.
In the updated odds at Caesars Sportsbook, Ullmark sits at +225, ahead of New York Islanders' Ilya Sorokin (+275) and Winnipeg Jets' Connor Hellebuyck (+400).
Ullmark was on his game again Wednesday for the Bruins' second win against the New Jersey Devils in the past week. Ullmark made 30 saves in the 3-1 road victory. The analytics website Natural Stat Trick said Ullmark made saves on 11 of 12 shots considered high-danger scoring chances.
"[New Jersey] was on top of us; their pressure was really good," Bruins coach Jim Montgomery said. "We've been blessed with depth in goal. Linus was great again, and [Jeremy] Swayman has also been good."
Ullmark is on pace to win 45 games in 58 expected starts. That would tie him for fourth on the all-time list of goalie wins in a season. The record is 48 wins shared by Braden Holtby (2015-16) and Martin Brodeur (2006-07).
The odds for the Rocket Richard Award have also been updated, and Bruins forward David Pastrnak has seen his numbers improve slightly.
Pastrnak, who has 24 goals and 24 assists this season, is now +700 to win the award for the NHL's top goal-scorer. He has the third-best odds behind Edmonton Oilers superstar Connor McDavid (-105) and Buffalo Sabres sniper Tage Thompson (+500).
"I'm just playing and having a little fun; the pucks are going in," Pastrnak said last week. "I've been shooting a lot, and I think that's big. I'm just happy they are going in. The big thing is the whole team is doing well and that helps with confidence. Every line is doing well and that helps as an individual also."
Pastrnak has been on a line with set-up men David Krejci and Pavel Zacha, which forces him to shoot more than he has in the past.
"I play with Krejci and he's never going to shoot, so somebody has to shoot on the line," Pastrnak joked. "I guess that's my role."
Boston closes out the calendar year against the Buffalo Sabres with a 1 p.m. Saturday home matinee on New Year's Eve. The Bruins are -245 on the money line and +110 on the -1.5 puck line. Boston is 23-12 on the puck line this season.
The Bruins will open 2023 against the Pittsburgh Penguins in the NHL's Winter Classic on Monday, Jan. 2 at Fenway Park. Puck drop is at 2 p.m. on TNT. It's the third time the Bruins have hosted the Winter Classic and the fourth time they have been in the game.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.