North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Periods of snow, heavy at times, this evening will transition to a wintry mix overnight. Low 31F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow and ice expected..

Tonight

Periods of snow, heavy at times, this evening will transition to a wintry mix overnight. Low 31F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow and ice expected.