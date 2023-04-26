After missing the playoffs with an 8-9 overall record, the New England Patriots are hoping a strong showing in this week’s NFL Draft will help revamp the roster. The Patriots have 11 picks for this three-day event, including the No. 14 overall pick.
Much has been made about what New England will do with that first-round pick come Thursday, but the betting odds can actually help give us an idea of what to expect. As of Tuesday night, the odds in the market suggest the Pats will draft a wide receiver or offensive lineman with their first pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Both wide receiver and offensive lineman are listed at +200 in the market for the position of New England’s first drafted player, which comes out to an implied probability of 33.33% for each. Cornerback is priced at +380, which is good for 20.83%. Defensive lineman (+700), quarterback (+850) and tight end (+1600) all appear to be long shots.
As such, there is a pretty good chance the Patriots will be taking a wide receiver, offensive lineman or cornerback when they ultimately make their first pick this week. From there, we can get a better idea of who that might be by taking a look at those specific position groups.
Jaxon Smith-Njigba of Ohio State is priced at -420 to be the first wide receiver drafted in the market, so he seems likely to be gone before No. 14. Boston College's Zay Flowers, Jordan Addison of USC and Quentin Johnston of TCU appear to be the top contenders after Smith-Njigba.
At offensive line, Paris Johnson Jr., also of Ohio State, is a convincing favorite (-250) to be the first lineman selected. He is followed by Northwestern's Peter Skoronski, Tennessee's Darnell Wright and Georgia's Broderick Jones. Devon Witherspoon of Illinois is the favorite to be the first cornerback taken at -200, though don’t forget about Oregon's Christian Gonzalez and Penn State's Joey Porter Jr.
In Pro Football Focus’ latest mock draft, the Patriots were projected to take Porter at No. 14 overall. The Penn State product is the son of former NFL linebacker Joey Porter. New England took Johnson Jr. in the latest mock draft at CBS Sports.
Bucky Brooks of NFL.com recently projected the Pats to nab Texas running back Bijan Robinson in his latest mock draft. That might mean there is value in taking a +2000 flier on the Patriots to use their first pick on a running back.
The 2023 NFL Draft will be a three-day event that takes place near Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri this year.
Round 1 will take place on Thursday and will be broadcasted on ESPN or NFL Network. Round 2 and Round 3 are set for Friday, while the final four rounds are scheduled for Saturday.
