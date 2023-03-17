APTOPIX B10 Maryland Indiana Basketball

Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) pumps up the crowd after scoring during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Maryland at the Big Ten men's tournament, Friday, March 10, 2023, in Chicago. Indiana won 70-60. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

 Charles Rex Arbogast

Each day, one of our experts will offer up a best bet (or two or three) that mobile sportsbooks are offering. It might be a traditional spread bet, a player prop or one of the various odds boosts that books offer.

Here are our best bets for Friday, March 17:

TOP PLAY

The play: NCAA Tournament money line, Indiana over Kent State

The odds/bet: -190 ($57 to win $30)

The book: Caesars Sportsbook

Time/TV: 9:55 p.m. (TBS)

Our take: I have gone back and forth with this one, but then I realized how much talk there has been on Kent State. Meanwhile, we forget the Hoosiers have potentially two first-round NBA draft picks in their frontcourt.

Oh, and the big 13 over a 4 upset came Thursday with Furman defeating Virginia.

As well as the Golden Flashes have played, to think they can matchup with a Big Ten team that has been successful in both high-scoring matchups and low-scoring ones, this could be the beginning of a mini-run for Indiana after a quick out in the conference tournament.

We’re a little leery of that 4½-point spread, as this could be a bit of a sweat toward the end, so we’ll take the money line here, especially as a ton of amateurs are jumping on the Flashes.

ZIGGING AND ZAGGING

The play: NCAA Men’s Tournament, Gonzaga -15.5 over Grand Canyon

The odds/bet: -106 ($21.20 to win $20)

The book: FanDuel Sportsbook

Time/TV: 7:35 p.m. (truTV)

Our take: In a season where less is expected of them, maybe this is the season the Bulldogs make a bit of a run. We’ll learn a lot about whether that could be the case tonight, as they should run past the Antelopes in this first-round game.

Grand Canyon hasn’t seen anything like Gonzaga this season, as the closest they have come was Nevada in the early party of the season, and that was a 13-point loss as a 1.5-point favorite.

One has to think the Zags are going to be on a mission – especially early – with something to prove, and there’s no better way to do that than with a huge, impressive victory.

HOW WE’VE FARED

Thursday’s best bets

NCAA Tournament: Tennessee -11 over UL (LOST $33)

NCAA Tournament: UCLA -17.5 over UNC Asheville (WON $10)

Thursday’s profit/loss: -$23 (1-1)

Total for the week: +$27 (4-3, 1 pending)

Total for March: +$137.50 (18-14, 1 pending)

Total for 2023: +$5.50 (50-54, 1 pending)

NOTE: If a line or odds are minus, it considers the juice one must lay to place the bet. Ex: Team A is -160 on the money line, one would have to bet $160 to win $100 (or $16 to win $10). OR Team B is a 5-point favorite at -110, one would have to bet $110 to win $100 (or $11 to win $10.)

Conversely, on positive lines, if Team C is +140 on the money line, $100 would bring in $140 (or $10 to win $14).

