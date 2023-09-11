Each day, one of our experts will offer up a best bet (or two or three) that mobile sportsbooks are offering. It might be a traditional spread bet, a player prop or one of the various odds boosts that books offer.
Here are our best bets for Monday, Sept. 11:
TOP PLAY
The play: NFL same-game teaser, Jets (+8) over Bills and OVER 38.5 points
The odds/bet: -120 ($36 to win $30)
Teaser explanation: At most books, a bettor can parlay two teams or totals in a “teaser” and get 6 points of cushion for each bet. However, it costs -120 to play and – like a parlay – both legs must hit to cash the ticket.
The book: Caesars Sportsbook
Time/TV: 8:15 p.m. (ESPN/ABC)
Our take: The Aaron Rodgers era begins tonight in New York, and while he faces a tough test against Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills, we feel confident that this Monday Night Football contest will be close.
Rodgers and company could very well win straight up considering that the Jets came within eight points or less in both contests against the Bills last season while sporting inferior quarterback play, but we’ll play it safe here with the teaser in which the Jets will be getting eight points.
We also teased the total down to 38.5 points and took the over, as we see both offenses scoring enough to feel comfortable with that number even though both defenses are above average on paper.
BREECE HALL RUSHING PROP
The play: NFL player prop, Jets RB Breece Hall UNDER 34.5 rushing yards
The odds/bet: -137 ($13.70 to win $10)
The book: Caesars Sportsbook
Our take: All the attention will be on Aaron Rodgers and the passing game, but the Jets offense is set to feature the running game plenty considering they’ve got a pair of studs in their backfield with Breece Hall and Dalvin Cook.
Both Hall and Cook are expected to play without limitations after questions surrounding their Week 1 availability, but we see the veteran Cook having the bigger role early on considering that Hall is working his way back from a season-ending ACL injury.
While Hall’s more than capable of more than 35 rushing yards, we’ll take the under considering his workload will likely be capped to no more than 10 carries and the fact that the Bills are expected to have a strong run defense.
HOW WE’VE FARED
Sunday’s best bets
NFL teaser, Packers +7 over Bears and Dolphins +9 over Chargers (WON $30)
NFL, Cowboys -3 over Giants (WON $10)
Sunday’s profit/loss: +$40 (2-0)
Final total for the week: +$115.50 (10-4)
Total for September: +$102 (13-7)
Total for 2023: -$490.70 (214-238)
NOTE: If a line or odds are minus, it considers the juice one must lay to place the bet. Ex: Team A is -160 on the money line, one would have to bet $160 to win $100 (or $16 to win $10). OR Team B is a 5-point favorite at -110, one would have to bet $110 to win $100 (or $11 to win $10.)
Conversely, on positive lines, if Team C is +140 on the money line, a $100 would bring in $140 (or $10 to win $14).
