Each day, one of our experts will offer up a best bet (or two or three) that mobile sportsbooks are offering. It might be a traditional spread bet, a player prop or one of the various odds boosts that books offer.
Here are our best bets for Tuesday, Sept. 5:
TOP PLAY
The play: MLB, Blue Jays run line (-1.5) over Athletics
The odds/bet: -110 ($27.50 to win $25)
The book: DraftKings Sportsbook
Time/TV: 9:40 p.m. (MLB Extra Innings)
Our take: The Toronto Blue Jays barely got past the A’s yesterday in an extra-innings affair, but we see tonight’s contest being smoother sailing.
The Blue Jays will see former A’s starting pitcher Chris Bassitt take the mound, and while he’s struggled on the road this season, tonight is a perfect get-right spot for him against his former team.
Bassitt is capable of pitching deep into games when he’s on, so we’ll bank on that along with the Blue Jays lineup scoring enough to cover the run line against the woeful A’s pitching staff.
CARDINALS-BRAVES TOTAL
The play: MLB, Cardinals at Braves OVER 10.5 runs
The odds/bet: -105 ($15.75 to win $15)
The book: Caesars Sportsbook
Time/TV: 7:20 p.m. (MLB Extra Innings)
Our take: The Braves had a rare instance in which they struggled to score on Sunday, but we expect their elite lineup to bounce back tonight.
The Cardinals' pitching staff has been among the worst in MLB, and that trend will likely continue tonight with veteran Miles Mikolas on the mound, who appears overmatched in this matchup.
The Braves might also allow a decent amount of runs against a respectable Cardinals lineup with Michael Soroka making his first start in over a month, so we’ll go ahead and take the over.
HOW WE’VE FARED
Monday's best bets
• NCAAF, Clemson at Duke UNDER 55.5 points (WON $30)
• MLB, Orioles (-1.5 run line) over Angels (WON $10)
Monday's profit/loss: +$40 (2-0)
Total for the week: +$40 (2-0)
Total for September: +$26.50 (5-3)
Total for 2023: -$566.20 (206-234)
NOTE: If a line or odds are minus, it considers the juice one must lay to place the bet. Ex: Team A is -160 on the money line, one would have to bet $160 to win $100 (or $16 to win $10). OR Team B is a 5-point favorite at -110, one would have to bet $110 to win $100 (or $11 to win $10.)
Conversely, on positive lines, if Team C is +140 on the money line, $100 would bring in $140 (or $10 to win $14).
