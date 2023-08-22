Each day, one of our experts will offer up a best bet (or two or three) that mobile sportsbooks are offering. It might be a traditional spread bet, a player prop or one of the various odds boosts that books offer.
Here are our best bets for Tuesday, August 22:
TOP PLAY
The play: MLB, Orioles (money line) over Blue Jays
The odds/bet: -120 ($36 to win $30)
The book: Caesars Sportsbook
Time/TV: 7:05 p.m. (MLB Extra Innings)
Our take: Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Grayson Rodriguez had a rough start to 2023, but the second half has been a different story for the young right-hander.
Rodriguez has a 3.03 second-half ERA and pitched well against the Blue Jays both times that he's faced them this season, and we like the scorching Orioles lineup to support him in a matchup against Blue Jays starting pitcher Yusei Kikuchi.
Kikuchi has also pitched well lately, but we see him running into trouble against an Orioles lineup that has scored seven or more runs in their past three games.
YANKEES SLUMP BUSTER
The play: MLB, Yankees (-1.5 run line) over Nationals
The odds/bet: +115 ($10 to win $11.50)
The book: Caesars Sportsbook
Time/TV: 7:05 p.m. (MLB Extra Innings)
Our take: The New York Yankees have been arguably the most disappointing team in MLB's second half, but we see their eight-game losing streak coming to an end tonight.
Carlos Rodon will be returning to the mound for the Yankees after an injury-plagued season, but he draws a favorable matchup against the Washington Nationals and struggling starting pitcher Josiah Gray.
Gray's numbers have plummeted after a strong start, so we see Rodon pitching well enough in his return for the Yankees to win by multiple runs.
HOW WE’VE FARED
MLB, Astros (money line) over Red Sox (WON $30)
NFL Preseason, Commanders (money line) over Ravens (WON $11)
Monday's profit/loss: +$41 (2-0)
Total for the week: +$41 (2-0)
Total for August: -$127.50 (17-27)
Total for 2023: -$645 (191-221)
NOTE: If a line or odds are minus, it considers the juice one must lay to place the bet. Ex: Team A is -160 on the money line, one would have to bet $160 to win $100 (or $16 to win $10). OR Team B is a 5-point favorite at -110, one would have to bet $110 to win $100 (or $11 to win $10.)
Conversely, on positive lines, if Team C is +140 on the money line, $100 would bring in $140 (or $10 to win $14).
