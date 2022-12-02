The Boston Bruins capped off a terrific November with wins over the Carolina Hurricanes and Tampa Bay Lightning to finish the month with an 11-2-0 record. Boston (19-3-0 overall) remains undefeated at home with a 13-0-0 mark.
With another impressive month under the Bruins' belt and still holding the best record in the NHL, it's no surprise that the oddsmakers continue to be high on Boston's chances at the Stanley Cup this season. The Bruins' odds improved from +800 to +650, second-best in the NHL.
As Boston reaches the midway point of a stretch of games against legitimate Cup contenders, head coach Jim Montgomery is happy with the way his team is playing.
"I love the way we checked in the Carolina game and in the Tampa game," Montgomery said after practice Thursday. "Tampa played a really strong, heavy game — a team that is loaded with players that know how to win Stanley Cups ... and we found a way to match that.
"I know we had the advantage of not playing on a back-to-back," he continued. "And that's where I have so much admiration for Tampa Bay ... by how hard they made it on us."
The Colorado Avalanche (+475) remains the favorite to win the Cup with the Vegas Golden Knights (+750) and the New Jersey Devils (+1000) not far behind Boston. The Hurricanes, Lightning and Toronto Maple Leafs are all sitting at +1200.
Boston will get a full dose of the other two Cup favorites in the next week and a half. The Bruins play Colorado on Friday at the TD Garden and next Wednesday in Denver. They will play Vegas at home Monday in Boston and Dec. 11 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. It will be the only times the Bruins face those Western Conference contenders this season.
As for other odds, Boston now sits at -260 to win the Atlantic Division, improving from -220 last week. The Bruins are at +360 to win the Eastern Conference, down from +400 and the conference favorite ahead of the Devils (+500), Maple Leafs (+550), Hurricanes (+650) and Lightning (+700).
On the individual end, David Pastrnak saw his nine-game point streak come to an end in the win against the Lightning, but he remains at +2000 odds to win the Hart Memorial Trophy for the NHL's Most Valuable Player. Edmonton's Conor McDavid (+110) continues to be a heavy favorite to win his fourth Hart Trophy.
Goalie Linus Ullmark was cleared from his upper-body injury to back up Jeremy Swayman against the Lightning, and he will likely make the start Friday against the Avalanche. Ullmark has seen his odds for the Vezina Trophy shoot up to +700, the fourth-best on the boards behind New York Islanders' Ilya Sorokin (+400), New York Rangers' Igor Shesterkin (+500) and Dallas Stars' Jake Oettinger (+650). Ullmark leads all goalies with 13 wins and a .935 save percentage.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.