It’s official, the Boston Bruins are the betting favorite to win the Stanley Cup at Caesars Sportsbook.
Boston (23-4-2) is currently at +550 on Caesars Sportsbook, placing them slightly ahead of the Colorado Avalanche, who are at +600. The Vegas Golden Knights (+800), Toronto Maple Leafs (+900) and New Jersey Devils (+1000) round out the top five.
The NHL record for wins in a regular season is 62. It was done by the 1995-96 Detroit Red Wings and the 2018-19 Tampa Bay Lightning. Through 29 games, Boston is slightly ahead of the pace set by both of those teams. The Red Wings were 20-7-2 and the Lightning were 21-7-1. Both teams failed to win the Cup those years, but the Wings went back-to-back in 1997 and 1998 and the Lightning went back-to-back in 2020 and 2021.
Boston earned the upgrade to Stanley Cup favorite after going 3-0-1 against the Avalanche and Golden Knights over a five-game span from Dec. 3 to Dec. 11. The Bruins swept the games against Colorado and beat Vegas on Dec. 11 in Las Vegas. The Golden Knights won the first matchup, a 4-3 shootout, on Dec. 5 in Boston.
Bruins coach Jim Montgomery credits the team’s ability to close out games as a big key to their success.
“These guys, they play so well together and they’ve got that killer instinct in the third period,” Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery said. “it gives you a lot of confidence as a coach.”
He also mentioned the unselfish nature of the Bruins to switch positions when necessary and back each other up. In the win over Vegas, it was Pavel Zacha moving from wing to center when David Krejci was injured and unable to play.
“I used to play center, so it was nice to get the chance to play back,” Zacha said. “But, you know, whoever I play with and whatever my position is, I know before the game what my role is on the team and it’s easier for me to play like that.”
Boston is in the middle of a five-game homestead. The Bruins beat the New York Islanders in a shootout on Dec. 13 but lost 3-2 in a shootout to the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday. They will close the homestead on Dec. 23 against the New Jersey Devils (21-7-2) in a game that will feature the two best records in the Eastern Conference.
As for individual awards, forward David Pastrnak has broken into the top five favorites for the Art Ross Trophy, which is given to the player that leads the NHL in points during the regular season. Pastrnak comes in at +1400. He is tied for sixth in the NHL with 40 points (19 goals, 21 assists). Pastrnak is on a seven-game point streak and has recorded a point in 23 of the past 24 games.
Edmonton’s Conor McDavid is the betting favorite at +275 and his teammate Leon Draisaitl is at +1200. Toronto’s Auston Matthews (+350) and Minnesota’s Kirill Kaprizov (+1000) are the other betting favorites.
