The Boston Celtics are coming off an NBA Finals appearance after losing to the Golden State Warriors in six games. But they certainly don’t have a championship hangover.
Boston is atop the Eastern Conference standings with a 12-3 overall record, which is 0.5 games better than the Milwaukee Bucks. The Celtics have won eight games in a row, including a convincing 126-101 road victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday.
What’s especially interesting is the way the Celtics are winning. Defense was the identity of last year’s team, which paced the league by surrendering an average of 104.5 points per game. It is why the Celtics won multiple seven-game series en route to capturing an Eastern Conference crown.
This season, Boston is actually leading the league in scoring with an average of 120.4 points per game. Boston’s offensive rating of 120 through 15 games would be the best clip in NBA history, thanks to a league-leading 15.9 triples per game on 38.7% shooting. Jayson Tatum is an MVP candidate, leading the team with an average of 31.1 points per outing.
Behind a high-octane offense and plenty of wins, bettors have been able to win a lot of money on this team, especially during this recent win streak.
According to covers.com, the Celtics are 9-5-1 to the Over so far this season. They have cleared the closing point total in five of their eight games during this win streak, all of which have been 224 or higher.
From a spread perspective, Boston is 8-7 ATS on the year and has covered the number five times during its win streak. The Celtics have only been favored by 5-plus points three times over the last eight contests, suggesting the market might still be a bit behind on this team.
This level of early-season success has had an impact on the futures market as well. The Celtics opened at +650 to win the NBA Championship back in June, per sportsoddshistory.com. They are now +500 to win it all, joining the Bucks as the favorites in this market. Both teams are also +240 to win the Eastern Conference at Caesars Sportsbook.
Now obviously this run will eventually come to an end for the Celtics, and there is value in pinpointing the right time to fade this team. Boston opened its three-game road trip with a big win in Atlanta but has a pair of tests on deck. The Celtics will face the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday before taking on the Chicago Bulls on Monday.
