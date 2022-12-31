It will be 2023 the next time the Boston Celtics will be in action, as they travel to face the Denver Nuggets at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1. With the calendar flipping to the new year, the NBA postseason is officially in our sights as a new champion will eventually be crowned come June.
That’s good news for the Celtics, who enter 2023 as the clear-cut title favorites. They are priced as such in the futures market at Caesars Sportsbook, with +350 odds to win the NBA championship. Boston has been the favorite for much of the year, and only the Milwaukee Bucks (+550) appear to be on the same level at this point in the season.
It is a similar outlook in the Eastern Conference market, where Boston has a +160 value to win the conference race again. The Bucks, who won the NBA title two years ago, are +230 to win the East.
The Celtics are -425 to win the Atlantic Division, a race that includes the Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers. Only the Denver Nuggets (-900) have better odds, but the Northwest Division doesn’t feature anyone nearly as dangerous as Brooklyn.
Star player Jayson Tatum is priced at +270 to win the regular-season MVP, with Luka Doncic (+300) of the Dallas Mavericks and Giannis Antetokounmpo (+400) of the Milwaukee Bucks in the mix. Tatum is averaging 31 points per game on 47.3% shooting to go along with 8.1 rebounds and 4 assists per contest.
Joe Mazzulla, who was thrust into the head coach role entering this season, is now the favorite to win the Coach of the Year award. He has +175 odds at Caesars Sportsbook, and no other coach is better than 3/1 entering January.
The futures market illustrates how much the Celtics have separated themselves from the rest of the pack because they didn’t start the year as the clear favorites. But that’s what a 26-10 start to the season will do to a team’s overall outlook.
Even with the market catching up to this team, Boston is 21-15 against the spread and has the fourth-best cover rate in the league. The Celtics have only been an underdog in two games this season, covering the number in both situations. They are 12-8 ATS as a home team in a year where home-court advantage has mattered more than ever before.
The Celtics accomplished all of this, despite a stretch in mid-December where they lost three in a row and suffered five defeats in six games. This included back-to-back losses to the Orlando Magic on the same weekend.
After that, Boston closed out December with a four-game win streak that included a 139-118 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Christmas Day. With a road meeting in Denver on deck, New Year’s Day could serve as another opportunity for the Celtics to make a statement against a contender on a holiday. I certainly wouldn’t bet against it.
