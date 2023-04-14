The Boston Celtics have been waiting for this moment since last June. After losing in Game 6 of the NBA Finals last summer, Boston is once again a favorite to make a deep postseason run based on the betting odds.
Look no further than the NBA Championship market at FanDuel Sportsbook. The Celtics are +350 to win the title, a mark that trails only one team. The Milwaukee Bucks are +240 to win it all, while the Phoenix Suns are +480. No other team in this market is listed better than +850.
Of course, this shouldn’t be a surprise. The Bucks and Celtics have been the two best teams in the league for the entire 2022-23 regular season. Milwaukee finished 58-24 overall to claim the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, while Boston went 57-25 to take the No. 2 seed.
This means the Bucks would have home-court advantage in a potential Eastern Conference Finals showdown, but it also results in a slightly tougher path for the Celtics. Boston could face the Philadelphia 76ers (54-28) in the Eastern Conference semifinals.
As a result, Boston has the second-best odds to win the East. The Celtics are priced at +170 on FanDuel, while the Bucks are valued at +110. At +170, Boston has a 37% implied probability of winning the Eastern Conference for the second year in a row.
But there are more futures prices to take advantage of at FanDuel, as the Celtics could be playing basketball deep into the summer this year. An NBA Finals matchup between the Celtics and Suns is listed at +650 for the second most-likely outcome in the market.
Jayson Tatum is second in NBA Finals MVP odds at +500, a number that would certainly plummet if Boston made it back there. Tatum is also +270 to win Eastern Conference Finals MVP, trailing Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Bucks in both markets.
Boston will begin its playoff run with an opening-round series against the Atlanta Hawks. The Celtics are -1200 to win the series, good for an implied probability of 92.3%. A Game 1/Series parlay pays out -350 for the Celtics in the first round.
Most series spreads are priced at 1.5, but Boston is actually laying -2.5 (-162) as of this writing. This means the Celtics would have to finish the series by Game 5 for this bet to ultimately cash. FanDuel is offering a +155 value on this series to last five games, the betting favorite in that market.
It all begins Saturday for Game 1, as the Celtics are nine-point favorites against the Hawks. The total is being listed at 230, while Boston’s moneyline price is -405. The Celtics won all three regular-season meetings against the Hawks, covering the spread by a combined 30.5 points in the series.
Tipoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday at TD Garden.
