The Tampa Bay Rays have taken the MLB by storm, racing out to an undefeated start to the 2023 season. The Boston Red Sox were the latest team to fall to the early leaders in baseball when they suffered a four-game sweep on the road.
As of Saturday, Tampa Bay is 13-1 and leading a juggernaut of an American League East division by four games. Boston is last in the division through the early part of the season, carrying a 6-8 clip into a weekend set with the Los Angeles Angels.
But the Red Sox are not the biggest long shot to win this division. At FanDuel Sportsbook, they are +2500 to win the AL East. Only the Baltimore Orioles have worse odds with a listing of +3500 to secure the division crown.
FanDuel has priced this as a three-team race to this point. Tampa Bay is the favorite at +130, followed by the New York Yankees (+155) and Toronto Blue Jays (+330). New York won this division last year, but Tampa Bay earned back-to-back crowns in 2020 and 2021.
Boston hasn’t won the AL East since 2018, which was the end of its three-year run. The Red Sox eventually won the World Series that year, and have only made the postseason once in the four years since.
FanDuel is offering +430 odds on the Red Sox to make the playoffs at this point in the season. For context, that comes out to an implied probability of 18.8% as of mid-April.
The Red Sox are +3500 to win the American League pennant, which is only better than the Kansas City Royals, Oakland Athletics, and Detroit Tigers. Boston is +7500 to win the World Series at FanDuel, while the Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers are the betting favorites at +650.
Perhaps the best future to place on the Red Sox is in the AL MVP market, where Rafael Devers is being listed at +2300. That gives him an implied probability of 4.1% to actually claim the award, but he has been solid to start the season.
In 50 at-bats to begin 2023, Devers has a .280 batting average to go along with an on-base percentage of .321. He has blasted five home runs, delivering 12 RBIs and 11 runs for a Red Sox team that is below .500 on the year.
Winning the AL MVP award is as difficult as ever, however, with Shohei Ohtani having a clear edge as MLB’s premier two-way star. Ohtani is already priced at +145 at FanDuel, with last year’s MVP, Aaron Judge, having the next-highest odds at +750.
Devers and the Red Sox will get to face Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels during a three-game series at Fenway Park this weekend.
