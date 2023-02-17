It’s been mixed results for the Boston Bruins in their first few games coming out of the All-Star break, but a successful road trip with consecutive wins over the Dallas Stars and Nashville Predators has Boston back where it wants to be for the stretch run of the regular season.
Jeremy Swayman had 29 saves in the 5-0 win over the Predators on Thursday. Patrice Bergeron had a goal and an assist and Brad Marchand also scored a goal to lead a balanced Bruins attack.
Boston (41-8-5) was a pretty healthy -175 favorite to beat the Predators; the good money came for those that took advantage of the -1.5 puck line that paid +150. The Bruins remain one of the best puck-line teams in the NHL at 32-21.
With Boston returning to TD Garden on Saturday, they will be significant favorites at -230 to beat the New York Islanders, who are sitting at +185 on the money line.
In terms of their historical standing, Boston’s 41 wins are a couple of games ahead of the 1995-96 Detroit Red Wings (39-10-4) and the 2018-19 Tampa Bay Lightning (39-11-3). The Bruins are still the betting favorite to win the Stanley Cup at +475, putting some distance between them at the Colorado Avalanche (+650), who still have work to do just to make the playoffs, and the Metropolitan Division-leading Carolina Hurricanes (+650).
But for Bergeron, it was just good to see the Bruins playing back to their structure and giving up very little on the defensive end.
“I liked the effort. The [Dallas] game had a playoff atmosphere, and we came out on top in a hard, tight-checking game,” Bergeron said. “[Thursday] I thought we capitalized on our chances. We played a good, sound hockey game. It wasn’t perfect the whole time. Sway kept us in the game on a few saves.
“It’s a great road hockey win and a great road trip.”
One thing that bears watching is how Bruins coach Jim Montgomery will use Swayman and starter Linus Ullmark for the final sprint before the playoffs. He’s already started Swayman twice in the three games after the break and has expressed much faith in both goalies.
Ullmark remains a healthy -170 betting favorite to win the Vezina Trophy, far ahead of his closest competitors, the New York Islanders’ Ilya Sorokin (+500), Winnipeg Jets’ Connor Hellebuyck (+600) and Dallas Stars’ Jake Oettinger (+900). But those odds could change if Ullmark gets more rest in the second half of the season while the other top goalies are battling for playoff positioning.
In the end, it won’t matter one bit to Boston if the additional rest, and the extra confidence Swayman will get with an increased workload, helps the Bruins hoist the Cup in June.
