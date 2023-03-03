The Boston Bruins extended their win streak to nine games, signed their best young player to a contract extension, continued to improve their roster in advance of the playoffs and became the fastest team in NHL history to reach the 100-point mark (61 games) Thursday. But they also got a glimpse of how quickly fortunes can change.
Boston (48-8-5) scored five goals in the third period of a 7-1 win over the Buffalo Sabres. Recently acquired Dmitry Orlov had a goal and two assists to continue his recent hot streak of eight points (three goals, five assists) over the past three games. The Bruins were a huge money-line favorite at -290, but the -1.5 puck line paid much better at -120. A late surge of Boston goals pushed the goal total over 6.5, which paid -125.
But there was a scary moment in the second period when forward Brad Marchand took a nasty hit into the boards from Sabres defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin. Marchand, who has 53 points (19 goals, 34 assists) this season, did not play in the third period. However, that move was just precautionary and Marchand will be back in the lineup for a Saturday showdown against the New York Rangers, who recently acquired star forward Patrick Kane.
“[I feel] as good as I look, you decipher that one,” Marchand joked. “No, I feel good. We were really sure what happened there. I kind of banged my knee and we wanted to be safe. We were in a good spot going into the third. I wanted to make sure I’m feeling good for [Saturday].”
The Bruins-Rangers game will be nationally televised on Saturday afternoon. Early odds have Boston at -160 on the moneyline and +160 on the -1.5 puck line. The goal total is currently at 5.5 with the over at -125) and the under at (+100).
The rest of the big news for Boston came earlier in the day. David Pastrnak, who leads the Bruins with 79 points (42 goals, 37 assists), signed an eight-year, $90 million contract extension that will keep him in Boston through the rest of the decade.
Pastrnak, 26, was scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent after the season, but always said he wanted to stay with the Bruins. As the aging core of Marchand (34), Patrice Bergeron (37) and David Krejci (36) begin the final stages of their careers, Pastrnak and 25-year-old defenseman Charlie McAvoy will become the faces of the franchise.
“These are the guys I grew up with pretty much in my NHL career,” Pastrnak said. “I’ve been learning from them every day. It’s an amazing accomplishment to play your career [with] one team. That was definitely stuck in my head during this negotiation.”
Boston also made a major trade Thursday by acquiring winger Tyler Bertuzzi from the Detroit Red Wings for a 2024 first-round pick (top 10 protected) and a 2025 fourth-round pick. Bertuzzi, 28, has been hampered by injuries this season, but he has 18 points (four goals, 14 assists) in 29 games. He gives the Bruins more forward depth going into the playoffs. Bertuzzi scored 30 goals last season, and he’ll be a major piece on the Bruins' second power-play unit.
The recent trades and current streak have Boston at +400 to win the Stanley Cup, still the best odds in the NHL, ahead of the Colorado Avalanche (+600), Carolina Hurricanes (+650), Toronto Maple Leafs (+850) and Tampa Bay Lightning (+1200).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.