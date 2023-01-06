The Boston Bruins kicked off the new year in style, beating the Pittsburgh Penguins 2-1 in the NHL’s Winter Classic at Fenway Park on Monday.
It was the fourth time the Bruins were part of the NHL’s annual outdoor showcase and the third time Boston has hosted the event. The Bruins previously won the Winter Classic game over the Philadelphia Flyers in 2010 at Fenway Park and lost to the Montreal Canadiens at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough in 2016. Boston was also part of a fourth Winter Classic game in 2019 when the Bruins beat the Chicago Blackhawks at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Indiana.
In Monday’s game, the Bruins needed two third-period goals from Jake DeBrusk to rally past the Penguins and send the partisan crowd home happy. Bruins coach Jim Montgomery expected the win to keep the Bruins' positive momentum going.
“I think the way we won and the memories we’ll have of how we won I think has given us energy,” Montgomery said.
As special as Monday’s win was, it came at a painful price. DeBrusk also suffered multiple injuries in the game and was placed on the long-term injured list meaning he will have to miss at least 10 games.
“The top two lines will have to change for sure,” Montgomery added.
The change was moving David Pastrnak up to the top line Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand. Pastrnak responded well to the line promotion, scoring two goals Thursday night in a 5-2 road win over the Los Angeles Kings.
Early results show it could be a good move for Pastrnak’s chances to make up some ground in the Hart Trophy race. He is currently +1800, placing him in a tie for fourth among betting favorites. The multi-goal game was Pastrnak’s first since scoring twice against the New Jersey Devils on December 23.
The Bruins remain a betting favorite to win the Stanley Cup at +500 and a favorite to win the Eastern Conference at +330. The Carolina Hurricanes, however, are also gaining some attention among bettors after closing out 2022 on a 12-game win streak. The Hurricanes are +800 to win the Cup and +450 to win the conference.
