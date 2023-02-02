During the course of an 82-game NHL season, there are expected to be peaks and valleys for every team.
Going into the All-Star break, the Boston Bruins have been on a continuous peak. At 39-7-5 the Bruins have the best record in the league and are on pace for 133 points, which would set a record, and 62 wins, which would tie the 1995-96 Detroit Red Wings and 2018-19 Tampa Bay Lightning for most wins in a season.
Boston will have two players at the All-Star Game this weekend. Forward David Pastrnak, who is third in the NHL with 38 goals, and goalie Linus Ullmark, who leads the league in wins (26), goals-against average (1.90) and save percentage (.937).
Ullmark remains the betting favorite to win the Vezina Trophy at -150. Pastrnak is betting at +1500 to win the Hart Trophy, second behind Edmonton Oilers star Connor McDavid (-800).
But in the week leading up to the break, the Bruins faced some adversity. Boston gained only one point in consecutive losses to the Lightning, Florida Panthers and Carolina Hurricanes.
A three-game losing streak is hardly enough to cause panic, but it did bring a heightened level of importance to Wednesday's road game against the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Bruins answered the challenge, like they have all season, and beat the Leafs 5-2 behind two goals from Pavel Zacha.
Bruins coach Jim Montgomery said he wanted to see his team return to the standard of play it has shown this season.
"I just thought that was the best team effort we've had in a while," Montgomery said. "It was about us getting back to our standard and our team identity. I saw it yesterday in practice. I hadn't seen us practice with that kind of pace and purpose in a while, especially with the competitive fire. I expected us to be good, and that's a really good hockey team we beat on the road."
Boston heads into the break as a +450 betting favorite to win the Stanley Cup. The Colorado Avalanche, who are the defending champions, and the Carolina Hurricanes are trading at +650. If the season ended today, Colorado wouldn't even qualify for the playoffs, but the Hurricanes have won seven straight and are red hot.
Montgomery knows that the Bruins are being chased by the top teams in the Eastern Conference, and he warned his team that the second half of the season will be a different game.
"I told them congrats on the great first half, it's been fun," Montgomery said. "But we have to get better, and I know we will get better because of the professional and work ethic that's in that locker room. Enjoy the break, because after that it's a sprint."
