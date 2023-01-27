The Boston Bruins are clearly the best team in the NHL heading into the All-Star break. The Bruins (38-6-4) have reached 80 points faster than any other team in league history. They are 12 points clear of anyone else in the Eastern Conference.
From a betting standpoint, Boston remains a slight betting favorite to win the Stanley Cup at +450, ahead of the Colorado Avalanche (+600) and Carolina Hurricanes (+800). The Bruins are a much bigger favorite to win the Presidents' Trophy for the best record in the NHL. Boston is at -800, well ahead of the Hurricanes, who are +750.
The betting discrepancies between the Cup winner and the Presidents' Trophy winner show that while the Bruins are the favorites in both categories, there is still a lot of uncertainty as to how they will perform in the playoffs. The Stanley Cup playoffs are a different game. A hot goalie can carry an underdog to a series win and knock out a prohibitive favorite.
A Presidents' Trophy winner hasn't won the Stanley Cup since the 2012-13 Chicago Blackhawks.
That’s why much of the hockey world was focused on Thursday night’s game between the Boston Bruins and Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena in Tampa. The Lightning are +1200 to win the Stanley Cup, but within the Eastern Conference, they remain the biggest test for Boston. Tampa Bay won the Stanley Cup in 2020 and 2021. The Lightning advanced to the Cup Final in 2022 before losing to the Colorado Avalanche.
Until otherwise proven, the road to the Stanley Cup still goes through Tampa. The Lightning have thrived in the playoffs and eliminated the Bruins in 2018 and 2020, with both series ending in five games.
“I think we know it’s a big challenge, and we get up for it,” forward Taylor Hall said. “They’ve won a lot at home recently. They seem to have a healthy lineup. Tampa has a lot of depth; there’s a reason they’ve been to three Finals in a row. They know how to win and how to play in these games.”
Boston came into the game as a slight -115 favorite but lost 3-2 to the Lightning (-105). It was a playoff atmosphere with a great goaltending battle between Linus Ullmark (32 saves) and Andrei Vasilevskiy (37 saves).
The loss dropped Boston to 38-6-4, not much of a concern in the grand scheme of things, but it was a nice reminder that the playoffs are much different than the regular season.
“It was back and forth all night. I thought we started a little slow, but I thought we were great in the second and third,” defenseman Connor Clifton said. “Obviously they’re a really good team, and I’m sure we’ll see them down the line.”
