For the first time in the 2022-23 NHL season, the Boston Bruins left the TD Garden empty-handed. Boston (32-5-4) lost 3-0 to the Seattle Kraken on Thursday and snapped a 22-game point streak at home 19-1-3.
The Bruins were -230 on the money line and +105 on the -1.5 puck line for the game. The odds were a little low for a team on a 14-game point streak because the Kraken also came into the game hot. Seattle had won its first five games on a seven-game road trip and is a comfortable third in the Pacific Division with games in hand over the Vegas Golden Knights and Los Angeles Kings.
It was also the first time this year the Bruins were shut out. After a road trip in which they went 3-0-0 and outscored opponents 16-5, head coach Jim Montgomery was expecting a better effort from his team.
“I thought their speed defensively gave us a lot of problems ... We were kind of one and done in the offensive zone, and I think that was a credit to how fast they played defensively,” Montgomery said. “There were guys wide open ... We weren’t seeing those plays. We were not a second, but two seconds late, and we were trying to force the plays. I think the mental fatigue ... We were just a little bit lazy with our offense.”
At the end of the day, it’s just one game. Boston still is slightly ahead of the pace to set an NHL record for wins. The Bruins will host the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday with a chance to put even more distance between the teams in the Atlantic Division. Boston is a favorite at -155 on the money line and is +150 for the -1.5 puck line — a rare opportunity to bet on the Bruins with plus odds.
The Bruins are still nine points ahead of the Maple Leafs with two games in hand, but any opportunity to gain another mental advantage on Toronto is worth taking. The Bruins are still the betting favorite to win the Stanley Cup at +500, but the Maple Leafs aren’t far behind at +1000.
“I think it’s a bigger game than the average regular-season game,” Montgomery said. “It’s an important game for both teams. They’ve lost two out of three, we’ve lost one at home….we need to get our game in order and tomorrow is a good opportunity. Toronto, Carolina and ourselves have probably been the three teams that have been consistently the best so far this year. It’s a good test for us.”
On the individual awards side, Bruins forward David Pastrnak made major moves with his odds to win the Hart Trophy and the Rocket Richard Trophy.
Pastrnak is currently second in goals scored with 32 and fourth in total points with 58. He is +280 to win the Rocket Richard Trophy, which is given to the NHL’s top goal scorer. Only Edmonton’s Conor McDavid, who has 35 goals, has better odds at +130. Pastrnak is now third on the betting favorites to win the Hart Trophy at +1500. He is behind McDavid (-275) and Tampa Bay’s Nikita Kucherov (+1200).
