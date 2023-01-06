The Boston Celtics bounced back with a 124-95 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday, covering by a comfortable margin as a 3-point road favorite. It was an important win for the Celtics, who were crushed by the Oklahoma City Thunder, 150-117, just two days earlier.
It was also a chance for two of the MVP favorites to go head-to-head. While the game won’t decide the MVP award, these meetings can leave an impact on voters and start to form a narrative.
In the latest meeting, Jayson Tatum got the better of the Mavericks' Luka Doncic in the win column and on the stat sheet. Tatum finished with a triple-double, scoring 29 points on 8-of-22 shooting to go along with 14 rebounds and 10 assists. The Mavericks superstar, meanwhile, had an off night while ending up with 23 points, nine rebounds and three assists.
Caesars Sportsbook has shifted the MVP odds, but not in the way you might think. Doncic is currently the favorite to win the award at +275, while Tatum is priced at +350. Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo also has a value of +350, while Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets comes in at +400 as he seeks his third consecutive MVP award.
For comparison, Tatum was the betting favorite this time last week with a price of +270. Doncic and Antetokounmpo were behind him at +300 and +400, respectively. So how did Tatum’s performance in an MVP matchup decrease his odds?
The truth is, Tatum was likely punished by the blowout loss to Oklahoma City and the team’s recent slump. The Celtics opened 2023 with losses to the Nuggets and Thunder before their 25-point win on Thursday.
Winning has to matter in the MVP race, which is why it is interesting that Luka has become the favorite. He has led the Mavs to a 22-17 record, which is good enough only for fourth in the Western Conference.
The Celtics, meanwhile, pace the Eastern Conference at 27-12 and are the favorites to win the NBA championship. Voters aren’t going to be able to ignore this level of success if Boston earns the top seed in the East, but it does help that Tatum has been a big reason why.
For the season, Tatum is fifth in the league in scoring with an average of 30.7 points per game. He is also averaging 8.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists per contest while shooting 47.1% from the floor.
This doesn’t mean Tatum is a lock to win the award, and it should be an interesting race until the end. But this has been the best odds for Tatum to win the MVP since at least late November when he was trading at around +400 in this market.
Given how Tatum and the Celtics have been performing this season, this might be the time to place a bet in this market if you haven’t already done so.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.