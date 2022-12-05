The Boston Celtics (18-5) have won 14 of their last 16 games and hold the best record in the NBA. Despite a tumultuous offseason that included a rumored blockbuster trade for Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant and the suspension of head coach Ime Udoka, the Celtics have been as good as ever on the court.
Boston came into the 2022-23 NBA season as a championship favorite among oddsmakers, and the Celtics' hot start has strengthened their title odds.
Currently, the Celtics are at +350 to win the NBA Finals at Caesars Sportsbook, clear favorites ahead of the defending champion Golden State Warriors (+650) and the 2020-21 champion Milwaukee Bucks (+600). Other top contenders according to the bookmakers are the Los Angeles Clippers (+800) and Phoenix Suns (+900).
The Celtics' efficiency and production on offense have been on display during this run. In 13 of the 14 wins Boston has scored 115 or more points. As a team, the Celtics are shooting nearly 50% from the floor, over 40% on 3-pointers and nearly 85% on free throws
"Spacing, ball movement, making the right play," interim coach Joe Mazzulla said. "If our guys continue to do that and stay confident ... it's good."
At the head of the table is star forward Jayson Tatum. The 24-year-old swingman has elevated his game to another level this year. Through 22 games he is averaging 30.8 points, eight rebounds and 4.4 assists per game. Tatum's stellar season has him tied with Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic as the favorite to win the NBA MVP at +250. Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (+270), Golden State sharpshooter Stephen Curry (+900) and Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid (+1200) round out the other early favorites through a quarter of the season.
Tatum put on a show Wednesday in a 134-121 win over the Miami Heat in a rematch of the 2022 Eastern Conference Finals when he scored 49 points and pulled 11 rebounds in front of a boisterous home crowd.
"He's making the right play and doing a great job of reading the coverage," Mazzulla said of Tatum. "He knows how defenses are guarding him. Are they crowding him? Are they giving him a step? So he's making the right play for himself and his teammates."
Tatum and guard Jaylen Brown have become one of the most formidable duos in the NBA this season. Brown, who was the center of those trade talks for Durant, is averaging 26.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game.
"I believe in him, his ability and the things that he can do," Tatum said of Brown. "We've shown that we can play together at a high level and have great success."
When Tatum was asked if he and Brown were the best duo in the NBA, he wasn't ready to bite.
"Good question," Tatum said. "I guess it looks that way, but that's for you guys to decide. We never talk about that. We want to be the best team and we want to win a championship. If along the way we're the best duo, we'll take it."
