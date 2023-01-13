That’s more like it, at least if you are a fan of the Boston Celtics. The best team in the NBA went through a bit of a lull in December but is back to its winning ways with a five-game win streak entering the weekend.
Since dropping back-to-back games to begin 2023, the Celtics (31-12) have responded with wins over the Dallas Mavericks (124-95), San Antonio Spurs (121-116), Chicago Bulls (107-99), New Orleans Pelicans (125-114) and Brooklyn Nets (109-98). That’s an average margin of victory of 12.8 points per game during this win streak, though they've actually only covered big spreads three of five times.
“I don't think this is the best you will see,” said Celtics star Jaylen Brown said. “I definitely think we've got other limits to reach in the future, in our career. This is just part of the process.”
The best part? The Celtics can keep it going with a favorable slate of games on deck. They are set for back-to-back road meetings with the Charlotte Hornets, with games slated for Saturday and Monday. Boston projects to be an 8-point favorite in both meetings.
Boston won nine in a row at one point back in November, so this team still has a few wins to go before it comes close to the best streak of the season. It’s not like the Celtics’ overall outlook changed much after dropping five during a six-game stretch in December, but bettors have at least been able to benefit from this team of late.
“(Brown and Jayson Tatum) continue to grow in front of our eyes," Al Horford said. "What we did last year and what they did last year leading us to the Finals, it shows a lot of growth on their end... Now I feel like they’re just playing basketball, trying to lead us.”
Two of the Celtics' three ATS victories during their ongoing win streak have come by double digits. For the season, Boston is fifth in the league with a cover rate of 55.8% at 24-19 ATS. Much like the rest of the NBA, the Celtics have fared better at home with a 13-9 ATS clip inside the TD Garden.
From a power rating perspective, my numbers now make the Celtics over a point better than the rest of the league. They are the clear favorite to win the NBA championship at this point in the season, especially with the Nets dealing with a Kevin Durant injury and the Milwaukee Bucks faltering a bit.
But don’t just take my word for it. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Celtics at +360 to win the title, while no other team is shorter than 6/1. The Nets are priced at +625, the Bucks are +700, and the Warriors come in at +750.
In the Eastern Conference market, Boston is favored at +180 to repeat as conference champs. Brooklyn (+325) and Milwaukee (+350) appear to be the biggest challengers in the market, though the Cleveland Cavaliers could have some value at +750.
Winning the East is such a big deal because that conference projects to be more difficult. At Caesars Sportsbook, the Eastern Conference is -130 to win the championship compared to the West Conference’s value of +105 in the two-way market.
There are still three months left in the regular season, but if the Celtics are still clicking come the postseason, it is going to be hard to not bet on them to get the job done.
“We got a juggernaut in JT but we got another one in JB,” Malcolm Brogdon said.
