There are few days as unpredictable as NBA trade deadline day, and this year’s event was perhaps the craziest one yet.
In the middle of the night late Wednesday (or early Thursday morning, depending on your time zone), the Phoenix Suns traded for Kevin Durant. The move might not seem relevant to fans of the Boston Celtics, but it completely changes the outlook on the 2022-23 season.
For much of the year, the Celtics have been the clear-cut favorite to win the NBA championship after a runner-up finish a year ago. They are still favored at Caesars Sportsbook with a price of +350 to win it all, but the Suns are now right behind at +450 to win the title.
Those teams wouldn’t meet until the NBA Finals in June, but the Durant domino had an impact on Boston’s Eastern Conference path as well.
Brooklyn is no longer in the picture after trading away Durant and Kyrie Irving. The Nets did acquire Jae Crowder in the trade with the Suns, before promptly sending him to the Milwaukee Bucks for a bunch of second-round picks.
Milwaukee, which is two years removed from winning the title and has the best player in the sport, is now +550 to win it all. For comparison, the Celtics were +400 in this market on Feb. 1 while the Bucks were +600 and the Suns were listed at +1600.
As far as the conference crown, Boston is still the favorite at +150 to win the East while Milwaukee has a +250 price tag in the same market. The Bucks were as long as +350 just 10 days ago but have been on a roll of late and made the right moves at the deadline.
The Celtics didn’t stay put at the trade deadline, of course, as they acquired big man Mike Muscala from the Oklahoma City Thunder. Muscala can help stretch the floor as a career 37.8% 3-point shooter, so he will be a nice depth piece in the frontcourt.
Another element to Boston’s new price tag in the futures market is the injury to Jaylen Brown during Wednesday’s win over the Philadelphia 76ers. He suffered a facial injury after taking an inadvertent elbow and could miss some time.
It remains to be seen how things will shake out following Brown’s injury and the trade for Muscala, but we do know the Celtics have been playing extremely well to this point. They lead the NBA with a 39-16 record and have won back-to-back games.
Boston is 29-26 against the spread so far this season, and 28 of its 55 games have finished under the point total.
The Celtics will have two games at home this weekend, starting with a matchup against the Charlotte Hornets on Friday before welcoming the Memphis Grizzlies to town on Sunday. Then, Boston will travel to Milwaukee for a much-anticipated showdown on Tuesday.
