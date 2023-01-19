The main event for Thursday’s slate in the Association is an NBA Finals rematch between the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics. Tipoff is slated for 7:30 p.m. ET inside the TD Garden and will be televised on TNT.
This is the second meeting of the regular season between these two teams, with Golden State taking care of business at home during a 123-107 victory on Dec. 10. Tonight’s battle will be the last meeting between the Warriors and Celtics unless they reach the NBA Finals once again.
A win tonight won’t take back the 4-2 series loss last June or count differently than any other regular-season game, but the Celtics can prove why they are the favorite to win it all this year. Boston paces the NBA with a 33-12 record and is riding a seven-game win streak. The Celtics are the favorite to win the championship at +360, while no other team is listed better than 6/1 in the same market.
The Warriors, who have the best odds to win the title out of the West at +750, are 22-22. Stephen Curry has recently returned to the mix from injury, but Golden State has been awful away from home with a 5-17 record on the road.
As a result, Caesars Sportsbook lists the Celtics as a 6-point favorite with an over/under of 238.
Let’s take a closer look at the odds and trends:
Golden Warriors at Boston Celtics
Time/TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, TNT
Point spread (from Caesars Sportsbook): Celtics -6 (-115)
Money line: Warriors +205/Celtics -250
Over/under: 239
Analysis: When these two teams met in December, it was a tough game to handicap at the time. The Celtics were clearly the better team, but the Warriors were dominant at home and that ultimately proved to be the difference. This time around, it is Boston or nothing from a betting perspective.
The Celtics are 17-5 at home and 13-9 against the spread. The Warriors are 5-16 ATS on the road, falling to cover by an average of 8.9 points per game. They are 3-8 when priced as an underdog away from home.
Bettors might be afraid of the large spread, but the Celtics are playing as well as anybody right now. They lead the lead in offensive rating, net rating, and assist-to-turnover ratio. Boston has won 11 of its last 13 games, dating to Dec. 23.
Lay the points with the hot home team for this one.
Prediction: Celtics 124, Warriors 114
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.