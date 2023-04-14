FILE -Chase Elliott during driver introductions before the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, in Daytona Beach, Fla. Chase Elliott will return to the No. 9 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 in the April 16, 2023 NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville Speedway after recovering from a leg injury.(AP Photo/John Raoux, File)