CLEVELAND BROWNS
Coach: Kevin Stefanski (4th season)
2022 record: 7-10, 4th in AFC North; did not make playoffs.
Last season in a nutshell: Despite the fact it was announced prior to the season that newly acquired free-agent quarterback Deshaun Watson would miss the first 11 games of the season, there was hope and optimism among the Browns fan base. However, that optimism dwindled fairly quickly following a 2-5 and 3-7 start with losses to the likes of the Jets, Falcons and Patriots.
Even a Week 8 win on Halloween night against the Cincinnati Bengals could rejuvenate this team, as they followed their Week 9 bye with losses to Miami and Buffalo. Wins in three of their next four games and Watson in the fold slightly renewed hope, but that ended in the bitter cold at home against New Orleans, as the Browns blew a 10-0 lead and lost 17-10 to fall to 6-9 to end any realistic shot they had for a postseason appearance.
There are several reasons to think that could turn around in 2023, as running back Nick Chubb set career highs in carries (302) and yards (1,525, which was third in the NFL). He also scored 13 touchdowns with his fourth 1,000-yard season in five tries. (He went for 996 in his rookie season of 2018.)
Amari Cooper also had a 1,000-yard season as a receiver with 78 catches and nine touchdowns. Donovan People-Jones was a nice complement with 61 receptions for 839 yards and three scores.
In all, the 2022 campaign was a mess from the start, as their $46 million (per year) man was nothing but a distraction from the time he was signed. Will that settle down this year?
2023 bye week: 5
2023 Draft: 3 (74th overall) WR Cedric Tillman, Tennessee; 3 (98) DL Siaka Ika, Baylor; 4 (111) OL Dawand Jones, Ohio State; 4 (126) Isaiah McGuire, Missouri; 5 (140) Dorian Thompson-Robinson, UCLA; 5 (142) DB Cameron Mitchell, Northwestern; 6 (190) OL Luke Wypler, Ohio State.
Free-agent signings: DT Dalvin Tomlinson (from Minnesota), 4 years, $57M; S Juan Thornhill (from Kansas City), 3 years, $21M; DE Ogbonnia Okoronkwo (from Houston), 3 years, $19M; TE Jordan Akins (from Houston), 2 years, $3.9M; DT Shelby Harris (from Seattle), 1 year, $3.9M; WR Marquise Goodwin (from Seattle), 1 year, $1.7M; CB Mike Ford (from Atlanta), 1 year, $1.5M; S Rodney McLeod (from Indianapolis), 1 year, $1.32M; LB Matt Adams (from Chicago), 1 year, $1.23M; DT Trysten Hill (cut); G Colby Gossett (cut); G Wes Martin (cut).
What needs to go right: It seems like the theme in this division has been asking for a fast start, and the Browns are no different. Not only do they need to get going to feel like Watson is in command, but the team as a whole has to find confidence in a tough division.
Their schedule says they have a chance to do just that if they can keep up their string of beating Cincinnati at home (five in a row dating back to 2018) before traveling to Tennessee and coming back home to play Tennessee and Baltimore before their extremely early bye week.
There are other soft spots here, and teams that Chubb should be able to have a field day against including Chicago and Seattle, who were second- and third-to-last respectively. Also, the Titans were the league’s worst passing defense in 2022 and other opponents such as Jacksonville, Arizona, Baltimore and the LA Rams were in the bottom 11.
Will those six games Watson played in last season be enough to make him comfortable in this offense? Will one of the league’s top offensive lines be back to their old form? Will the defensive front and Myles Garrett be able to shut down the tough runners in the AFC South?
If the Browns are to make a surprising run and go from worst to first, the answers will need to finish in the affirmative.
