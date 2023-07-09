Each day, one of our experts will offer up a best bet (or two or three) that mobile sportsbooks are offering. It might be a traditional spread bet, a player prop or one of the various odds boosts that books offer.
Here are our best bets for Sunday, July 9:
TOP PLAY
The play: CONCACAF Gold Cup, Jesus Ferreira anytime goalscorer
The odds/bet: +130 ($30 to win $39)
The book: Caesars Sportsbook
Time/TV: 7:30 p.m. (Fox)
Our take: All of the talks surrounding the U.S. Men's National Team over the last few weeks have centered around the talented, new prospect, Folarin Balogun. After the U.S. prevailed in the Nations League, most of its European talents — Balogun included — had to return back for preseason camp, so it was time to call on the 'B-team' for the CONCACAF Gold Cup.
This opened the door for FC Dallas' young star, Jesus Ferreira. The 22-year-old forward has not disappointed during the last few appearances either. He's played against some weak competition in Jamaica, St. Kitts and Nevis and Trinidad and Tobago, but he's the tournament's leading scorer by a wide margin.
Ferreira bagged hat-tricks in his last two outings, which means his confidence must be through the roof right now. The Stars and Stripes are facing their toughest opponent yet in Canada. However, if they manage to get service into the area, Ferreira will more than likely be there to get on the other end of it.
Given the fact he's got six goals in his last 150 minutes of play, it's tough to pass up on +130 anytime goalscorer odds.
A WINNER WITHIN 90 MINUTES
The play: CONCACAF Gold Cup, USA over Canada
The odds/bet: -155 ($15.50 to win $10)
The book: Caesars Sportsbook
Our take: USMNT interim manager B.J. Callaghan has had his side firing on all cylinders in recent months. The Stars and Stripes are unbeaten in their last nine matches across all competitions, despite completely flipping their roster on its head numerous times.
One of the wins during that span was a 2-0 win in the CONCACAF Nations League final over Canada. The Canadians have been a much-improved side recently, but that's with their 'A-team' on the pitch. No Alphonso Davies, no Jonathan David, no Tajon Buchanon, no party. This was evident when Canada finished as the Group D runner-up behind Guatemala.
The Stars and Stripes have repeatedly stepped up in the face of adversity, and this game should be no different. This United States side — albeit weak in comparison to the Nations League winners — has enough goalscoring prowess and firepower across the board to get it done in this neighborly bout.
HOW WE’VE FARED
• UFC 290: Alexander Volkanovski to win by points (LOST $30)
• MLS: Houston Dynamo over Sporting Kansas City (LOST $10)
Saturday's profit/loss: -$40 (0-2)
Total for the week: -$40 (4-8)
Total for July: $0 (7-8)
Total for 2023: -$348.75 (157-170)
NOTE: If a line or odds are minus, it considers the juice one must lay to place the bet. Ex: Team A is -160 on the money line, one would have to bet $160 to win $100 (or $16 to win $10). OR Team B is a 5-point favorite at -110, one would have to bet $110 to win $100 (or $11 to win $10.)
Conversely, on positive lines, if Team C is +140 on the money line, $100 would bring in $140 (or $10 to win $14).
