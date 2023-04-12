FILE - Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud, left, talks to Alabama quarterback Bryce Young at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023. The Carolina Panthers have been on the clock since making a blockbuster trade last month to acquire the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL draft and get their choice of potential franchise quarterbacks. There is still no general consensus on which QB will go first. Stroud or Young? (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)