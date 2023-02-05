The Dallas Mavericks weren’t on many people’s radar to win the NBA Finals, but that changed after they acquired eight-time All-Star Kyrie Irving from the Brooklyn Nets.
The Mavericks were only +2500 at most sports books prior to the Irving deal despite having one of the league’s top players in Luka Doncic, but those odds have now shifted to +1400 at Caesars Sportsbook.
Irving didn’t come cheap, as the Mavericks had to part with two solid veterans in Spencer Dinwiddie and Dorian Finney-Smith as well as multiple draft picks, including their 2023 first round selection.
Sports books seem to believe though that Irving could be the piece that the Mavericks need to get over the hump, or at the very least that bettors will be more inclined to place futures bets on them.
Irving will team up with Doncic to form arguably the most dangerous backcourt duo in the NBA, as Irving is back playing at an All-Star level averaging 27.1 points per game with the Nets.
Doncic is averaging 33.4 points in what’s been a career year for the rising star, which is second in the league to only 76ers star center Joel Embiid’s 33.5.
The Nets have seen their Finals odds take a dive ever since Kevin Durant’s injury and Irving’s trade request, as they now sit at +2000 after being below +1000 for much of the season.
