The 2023 NBA Finals ended with the Denver Nuggets defeating the Miami Heat, and the odds are already live for who will win the 2024 title. The Nuggets delivered nicely for those who took a chance on them to win it all before the season started at +1800, and the oddsmakers at Caesars Sportsbook have them as the early favorite to repeat in 2024.
The 2024 futures market sees only four teams having odds below +1000, with several teams landing between +1000 and +5000.
2024 NBA FINALS ODDS
All 30 teams are listed in order of shortest odds to longest at Caesars Sportsbook as of June 14, 2023
Denver Nuggets (+450)
Boston Celtics (+550)
Milwaukee Bucks (+700)
Phoenix Suns (+900)
Los Angeles Lakers (+1200)
Golden State Warriors (+1200)
Philadelphia 76ers (+1300)
Dallas Mavericks (+1800)
Miami Heat (+1800)
Los Angeles Clippers (+1800)
Memphis Grizzlies (+2200)
Sacramento Kings (+2500)
Cleveland Cavaliers (+2800)
New Orleans Pelicans (+3000)
New York Knicks (+5000)
Minnesota Timberwolves (+5500)
Atlanta Hawks (+6000)
Toronto Raptors (+6500)
Oklahoma City Thunder (+7000)
Portland Trail Blazers (+6500)
Houston Rockets (+9000)
Chicago Bulls (+10000)
Brooklyn Nets (+12500)
Orlando Magic (+12500)
San Antonio Spurs (+15000)
Utah Jazz (+15000)
Indiana Pacers (+15000)
Charlotte Hornets (+20000)
Washington Wizards (+25000)
Detroit Pistons (+60000)
