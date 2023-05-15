Despite sitting in last place in the American League East division, the Boston Red Sox are getting more respect in the futures market compared to other long shots. Look no further than how they compare to their division rival, the Baltimore Orioles.
At FanDuel Sportsbook, the Red Sox are 60/1 to win the World Series as of Monday afternoon. For comparison, the Orioles are just behind them on the odds board at 70/1 to win it all. Baltimore is second in the division with a 26-14 record, while Boston is last with a 22-19 overall clip as play began Monday night.
The division being as competitive as ever certainly has something to do with that. The Tampa Bay Rays entered Monday atop the AL East at 31-11, which is four games up on the Orioles. The Toronto Blue Jays were six games back with a 24-16 overall record, while the New York Yankees were eight games behind at 23-19 on the year.
The season is still so young, but those results have certainly adjusted the division race market at FanDuel. Tampa Bay is the betting favorite at -155, but Toronto is actually second at +270. New York is priced at +550, whereas Baltimore (+1700) and Boston (+3000) are both considered long shots to win the division.
For what it is worth, the Red Sox have an implied probability of 3.23% to win the division at their current odds. Boston hasn’t won the division since 2018, and the team has only finished higher than third once since then.
The Red Sox are still getting enough respect if they were to make the playoffs, however. Boston actually has the same odds to win the American League as it does to win the division at +3000, trailing teams such as the Rays (+330), Blue Jays (+550) and Yankees (+700) in that market. Baltimore is +3300 to win the AL pennant.
Boston has only made one playoff appearance since winning the World Series in 2018, but that was 2021 when the team lost in the ALCS. Sportsbooks clearly want to give enough respect to the Red Sox at all times.
The Red Sox opened at 40/1 to win it all when the World Series market was released last November, but they have been priced around 60/1 since the season began.
As for the awards market, Boston’s best chance to be represented at the end of the year is in the American League Rookie of the Year race. Red Sox rookie Masataka Yoshida is the betting favorite to win the award with a price of +135 at FanDuel.
In his first season in the MLB, Yoshida has posted a .298 batting average to go along with a .380 on-base percentage and a .489 slugging percentage. He has six home runs and 24 RBIs and seven doubles in 131 at-bats. He has only struck out 15 times and earned 15 free passes as well.
The Red Sox do have a MVP contender in Rafael Devers, who is listed at 35/1 to win the award. That is tied for the seventh-best odds, though the Angels' Shohei Ohtani leads the way with a price of +105 as he has become the player to beat in this market.
The Red Sox will turn their attention to a three-game set with the Seattle Mariners to close out their homestand.
