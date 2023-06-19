Each day, one of our experts will offer up a best bet (or two or three) that mobile sportsbooks are offering. It might be a traditional spread bet, a player prop or one of the various odds boosts that books offer.
Here are our best bets for Monday, June 19:
TOP PLAY
The play: MLB, Diamondbacks at Brewers UNDER 7.5 runs
The odds/bet: +110 ($30 to win $33)
The book: Caesars Sportsbook
Time/TV: 8:10 p.m. (MLB Extra Innings)
Our take: The Arizona Diamondbacks have exceeded expectations with both their hitting and pitching, but it’s the pitching that we’re expecting to shine tonight in their matchup with the Milwaukee Brewers.
The Diamondbacks will have Merrill Kelly taking the mound to start, and he’s been pitching better than ever this season in what will likely be a pitchers duel against Brewers ace Corbin Burnes, who’s settled into a groove after a rough start to the year.
The Brewers have been hitting well lately, but the starting pitchers should keep this game low-scoring early on, and both bullpens have delivered quality results to where we feel confident in the under.
LSU RUN LINE PLAY
The play: College World Series, LSU (+1.5) over Wake Forest
The odds/bet: -145 ($14.50 to win $10)
The book: Caesars Sportsbook
Time/TV: 7 p.m. (ESPN)
Our take: It's clear that LSU and Wake Forest are the two best teams in Omaha, but it’s tough to say who will prevail in tonight’s matchup considering neither team has their ace pitcher available.
While LSU’s pitching outside of Paul Skenes has stepped up this postseason, we’re going to play it safe with the run line since Wake Forest’s lineup has the firepower to keep with LSU and could give their bullpen fits.
The money line is tempting, but Wake Forest also has solid pitching depth to where the run line feels like the better value play in what projects to be a tight contest.
HOW WE’VE FARED
Sunday's best bets
CONCACAF Nations League, United States over Canada (WON $30)
College World Series, TCU over Virginia (WON $10)
US Open, Scottie Scheffler to win (LOST $12)
US Open, Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and Patrick Cantlay all to finish in the top 20 (WON $15.80)
Sunday's profit/loss: +$31.80 (3-1)
Total for the week: +$10.60 (8-6)
Total for June: -$129.80 (17-19)
Total for 2023: -$464.10 (137-153)
NOTE: If a line or odds are minus, it considers the juice one must lay to place the bet. Ex: Team A is -160 on the money line, one would have to bet $160 to win $100 (or $16 to win $10). OR Team B is a 5-point favorite at -110, one would have to bet $110 to win $100 (or $11 to win $10.)
Conversely, on positive lines, if Team C is +140 on the money line, $100 would bring in $140 (or $10 to win $14).
