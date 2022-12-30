The Miami Dolphins and New England Patriots will face off in Foxborough in a game that will have major playoff implications.
The Dolphins are still in playoff contention, but things have gone south in Miami in the past month. Four weeks ago, the Dolphins were 8-3 and appeared to be good enough to battle Buffalo for the AFC East title and possibly even the No. 1 seed in the AFC. However, the Dolphins have lost four in a row and enter the game against the Patriots without quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who is in concussion protocol. The Dolphins did win the previous game between these teams, 20-7 in Week 1.
The Patriots are still in playoff contention despite two devastating losses to the Raiders and the Bengals. Last week, they were down 22-0 to the Bengals at halftime but battled back to 22-18 with the ball in a goal-to-go scenario to go ahead in the final minute. However, a fumble ended the Patriots’ chances and put them in a situation where they have to win out to reach the playoffs.
The New England defense has been outstanding all year and was incredible in the second half against the Bengals, who were scoreless in the second half. The Patriots intercepted Joe Burrow twice and have the ability to make this a long day for Teddy Bridgewater.
Caesars Sportsbook lists the Patriots as a 2.5-point favorite with an over/under of 41.
Let’s take a closer look at the odds and trends:
Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots
Time/TV: 1 p.m. Sunday, CBS
Point spread (from Caesars Sportsbook): New England -2.5
Money line: Miami +135, New England -160
Over/under: 41
Analysis: Although Tagovailoa is out, there are still a ton of playmakers on this Dolphins offense. Tyreek Hill (second in the NFL with 1,632 receiving yards) and Jaylin Waddle (sixth, 1,260 yards) are still the best receiving duo in the league and can produce huge plays.
Bridgewater is very similar in his approach as Tua, as he is looking to get the ball out fast and let those playmakers make plays. In the Week 1 game, the Miami defense was dominant, holding the Patriots to seven points and 271 total yards, and the defense even scored a touchdown on a Melvin Ingram scoop and score.
For the Patriots, the key will be how well the defense plays. Matthew Judon is second in the NFL with 15.5 sacks, trailing only Nick Bosa of the 49ers (17.5). However, it’s not just a one-man show, as Josh Uche (11.5) is tied for 10th in the league in sacks with Maxx Crosby of the Raiders.
That’s the best pass-rushing duo in the league, and it has allowed the Patriots to not have to blitz as much, which allows extra defenders to run with Hill and Waddle. The Patriots secondary could be missing one piece this weekend, as do-it-all rookie cornerback Marcus Jones is in concussion protocol. Many of the Patriots’ running backs also are limited with injuries, so quarterback Mac Jones may be asked to do more, which isn’t the best news for Patriots fans.
There is no way around this one; New England is eliminated with a loss but would be in solid position with a win. This is as big as it gets, and the Patriots defense will get just enough stops.
Prediction: New England 20, Miami 17
