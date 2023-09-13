One week (almost) down, and another one is set to get underway.
One of the bigger games of the week will come on Thursday night, as the Minnesota Vikings, coming off a shocking loss to Tampa Bay, will face the defending NFC champ Philadelphia Eagles.
Here in New England, the Patriots will play host to another one of the NFL’s best, the Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins stroll into Gillette Stadium having put up one of the most explosive offensive performances in Week 1 against the Los Angeles Chargers. Meanwhile, the Patriots will be hoping to pick up their first win of the season on Sunday Night Football.
Here’s the entire schedule, along with early lines from Caesars Sportsbook (as of Monday morning) and what network each game will be broadcast.
Thursday, Sept. 14
Vikings (+7.5, ML +285, o/u 48.5) at Eagles (-365), 7:15 p.m. Amazon Prime
Sunday, Sept. 17
Note: All early and late afternoon games have individual regional schedules. Check guides from your TV provider later in the week for your specific schedule.
LA Chargers (-3.5, ML -175, o/u 45.5) at Titans (+148), 1 p.m., CBS
Ravens (+3.5, ML +148, o/u 46.5) at Bengals (-175), 1 p.m., CBS
Seahawks (+5.5, ML +196, o/u 49) at Lions (-240), 1 p.m., FOX
Packers (Pick em, ML -110, o/u 40.5) at Falcons (-110), 1 p.m., FOX
Chiefs (-2.5, ML -140, o/u 51) at Jaguars (+118), 1 p.m., CBS
Colts (+1, ML +100, o/u 40) at Texans (-120), 1 p.m., FOX
Bears (+3, ML +135, o/u 41.5) at Buccaneers (-160), 1 p.m., FOX
Raiders (+9.5, ML +345, o/u 48) at Bills (-455), 1 p.m., CBS
49ers (-8, ML -365, o/u 44) at Rams (+285), 4:05 p.m., FOX
Giants (-4.5, ML -220, o/u 38.5) at Cardinals (+180), 4:05 p.m., FOX
Commanders (+3.5, ML +158, o/u 39) at Broncos (-190), 4:25 p.m., CBS
Jets (+3, ML +143, o/u 46) at Cowboys (-170), 4:25 p.m., CBS
Dolphins (-2, ML -130, o/u 47.5) at Patriots (+110), 8:20 p.m., NBC
Monday, Sept. 18
Saints (-3, ML -170, o/u 41) at Panthers (+143), 7:15 p.m., ESPN
Browns (-1.5, ML -125, o/u 40) at Steelers (+105), 8:15 p.m., ABC
