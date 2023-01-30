The Super Bowl LVII matchup will see the Philadelphia Eagles take on the Kansas City Chiefs, and the early betting line has already moved significantly.
The point spread opened at even money (-110) for both teams at Caesars Sportsbook, but it shifted in favor of the Eagles, who are now favored by 2 points.
The spread went from even to -1.5 in favor of the Eagles within 30 minutes of the betting line opening at Caesars, which indicates where the majority of the early money was.
Super Bowl LVII betting line: Chiefs (+2, +110) vs. Eagles (-130), 49.5 O/U
The Eagles were the first team to punch their Super Bowl ticket, and they did so in dominant fashion after a 31-7 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game.
The Chiefs faced a much tougher test in the AFC Championship Game, but they were able sneak past the Cincinnati Bengals with a 23-20 victory in the final seconds.
Both the Eagles and Chiefs were the No. 1 seeds in their respective conferences and were also favored to win their conference championship games.
The Chiefs were among the favorites to win it all before the season with Patrick Mahomes, whereas the Eagles were somewhat of a long shot since Jalen Hurts’ breakout was somewhat unexpected.
Kickoff is set for Sunday, Feb. 12 at 5:30 p.m. at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, and there will be plenty of options to bet on such as props for those looking to go beyond the spread.
Early odds courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook and are subject to change between now and kickoff
