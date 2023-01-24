Both the NFC and AFC Championship matchups are set, and all four remaining teams appear to be serious Super Bowl contenders as indicated by their similar futures odds.
The Chiefs and 49ers were the favorites to represent their conferences last week, but the odds have shifted to the Eagles and Bengals being slight favorites heading into Championship Sunday.
We’ll break down if there’s any value to be had with these updated Super Bowl 57 futures as well as take a look at the early Super Bowl MVP candidates.
Odds from Caesars Sportsbook.
NFC
Philadelphia Eagles (+250 to win Super Bowl, +550 last week)
The Eagles delivered the most dominant effort in the divisional round after steamrolling the New York Giants, and it was so lopsided to where Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts didn’t have to test out his arm much. Hurts only threw 24 times, but he appeared to be past the shoulder injury that caused him to miss games down the stretch, and the oddsmakers must have seen enough to trust him considering that the Eagles are now the overall favorite to win Super Bowl 57. It also has to do with the fact that their defense is playing at an elite level, and while they’ve clearly got the talent to win it all, the value is gone for those looking to bet on them to do so.
San Francisco 49ers (+330 to win Super Bowl, +380 last week)
It was ugly, but the 49ers found a way to get past the Dallas Cowboys in the divisional round thanks to their dominant defense combined with the poor decision-making of Dak Prescott and Mike McCarthy. The 49ers will almost certainly need more from their offense this week against an Eagles team that could present trouble even for the 49ers’ elite stop unit. While rookie quarterback Brock Purdy struggled at times, he didn’t make the costly mistakes like Prescott, and he’s got plenty of weapons at his disposal to where the 49ers shouldn’t be taken lightly as underdogs. Hurts is also lacking in postseason experience, so there appears to be value with the 49ers at +330 even though they’ve got the worst quarterback situation among the final four teams, as they’ve got the No. 1-ranked defense and have talented playmakers on offense.
Kickoff for the 49ers at Eagles is set for Sunday, Jan. 29 at 3 p.m.
AFC
Cincinnati Bengals (+260 to win Super Bowl, +800 last week)
The Bengals had been undervalued throughout the postseason up until now, as the oddsmakers are finally giving them proper respect after they went on the road and trounced the Buffalo Bills as six-point underdogs. Joe Burrow and the offense are doing their part, but it’s the Bengals' defense that’s been the difference-maker much like during their Super Bowl run last year. They opened as underdogs to the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game, but the uncertainty surrounding Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes due to an ankle has caused the Bengals to become AFC favorites. The value is gone though in their Super Bowl odds as a result, as they saw by far the most dramatic shift from last week after being an absolute bargain at +800.
Kansas City Chiefs (+290 to win Super Bowl, +300 last week)
The Chiefs did their part in the divisional round despite failing to cover against the Jacksonville Jaguars, but Patrick Mahomes getting injured was the nightmare scenario that the Chiefs dread considering how dependent they are on him leading their high-powered offense. Luckily the ankle injury Mahomes suffered doesn’t appear to be as serious as many feared, as he’s expected to play through it this week. It will be a tough task considering Mahomes has never beaten the Bengals with Joe Burrow in his career, but there appears to be value for those who believe that he’s healthy enough to break through or that Chad Henne could step again in relief, as the Chiefs’ Super Bowl odds are basically unchanged from last week.
Kickoff for the Bengals at Chiefs is set for Sunday, Jan. 29 at 6:30 p.m.
SUPER BOWL MVP FAVORITES (TOP 10)
Bengals QB Joe Burrow (+330)
Eagles QB Jalen Hurts (+350)
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes (+350)
49ers QB Brock Purdy (+750)
49ers RB Christian McCaffrey (+1500)
Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase (+2000)
Chiefs TE Travis Kelce (+2500)
49ers WR Deebo Samuel (+2800)
Eagles WR A.J. Brown (+3000)
49ers DE Nick Bosa (+4000)
