Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season began with the Philadelphia Eagles securing a 34-28 home victory over the Minnesota Vikings. The Eagles improved to 2-0 on the year, while the Vikings fell to 0-2.
From a fantasy football perspective, plenty of players put up points in a game that cleared the closing total set by Vegas oddsmakers. But nobody had a more important performance than Eagles running back D’Andre Swift, who broke out for 175 yards and one score on 28 carries while adding three catches.
Swift spent the last three seasons not getting the work he deserved with the Detroit Lions, so it was nice to see him deliver in his first game as the starting running back with his new team. It would have been a bold decision for fantasy football managers to start Swift in their lineup this week, but one that would have ultimately paid off.
Let’s get into some other key decisions like that for Week 2, as we share our favorite start and sit calls for the rest of this week’s NFL action:
Quarterback
Start: Daniel Jones, Giants
There is no reason for Jones and Co. to watch the tape from Week 1, as the New York Giants were crushed in a 40-0 defeat to the Dallas Cowboys. Jones threw for just 104 yards and was sacked seven times. A bounce-back performance is on deck against a tanking Arizona Cardinals squad, and Jones is still one of the cheaper dual-threat options at the quarterback position.
Sit: Dak Prescott, Cowboys
Thanks to a dominating performance from the defense, Prescott wasn’t asked to do too much. He didn’t throw an interception after leading the league in picks last year, turning in a solid game-manager performance. Prescott can bank on a similar role in Week 2 when the Aaron Rodgers-less New York Jets come to town. As long as Prescott doesn’t throw three interceptions like Josh Allen did last week, the Cowboys should cruise to victory. That doesn’t suggest a big fantasy day from Prescott.
Running back
Start: Tyler Allgeier, Falcons
Despite the Atlanta Falcons using a top-10 pick on running back Bijan Robinson, the team still utilized Allgeier in a Week 1 win over the Carolina Panthers. Allgeier ran for 75 yards and two scores on 15 attempts as the backup RB. But both running backs offer fantasy value in this run-heavy offense until further notice. The Falcons are short home favorites against the Green Bay Packers and will need a strong run game to prevail.
Sit: Najee Harris, Steelers
Don’t worry about where you drafted Harris in your fantasy draft. His role isn’t what it once was, with backup Jaylen Warren stealing some work for the Steelers. Harris received just six carries in a game that got out of hand in a hurry against the San Francisco 49ers. The Cleveland Browns could be another tough challenge this week after how they stymied the Cincinnati Bengals’ explosive offense.
Wide receiver
Start: Zay Flowers, Ravens
In his NFL debut, Flowers established himself as the top option in the receiver room for the Baltimore Ravens. Flowers finished with nine receptions on 10 targets, turning that into 78 yards. He also received two carries for nine yards. Even with tight end Mark Andrew possibly returning this week, Baltimore should continue to feed Flowers in a divisional matchup against the Bengals.
Sit: JuJu Smith-Schuster, Patriots
If you have better flex options, don’t trot out this New England Patriots receiver in Week 2. Smith-Schuster tallied just four catches on seven targets, recording 33 yards and one first down in Week 1. He was on the sideline for Sunday’s two-minute drill down the stretch, indicating he’s not the No. 1 WR that this team expected when they signed him in the offseason.
