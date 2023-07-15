As Zoe Collins Rath discussed in her 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup preview, the United States is the clear favorite leading up to the tournament. You can get the Stars and Stripes at +225 at Caesars Sportsbook to win an unprecedented third-straight World Cup.
The rest of the 32-team field will be trying to prevent the Americans from winning their historic fifth FIFA Women's World Cup crown.
If you want to go against the chalk, you'll need to get to know the threats that look to pose the biggest challenge to the United States in Australia and New Zealand for the next month.
Who are these teams?
Oddsmakers say that England (+450) is the so-called "best of the rest." Sarina Wiegman's squad is ranked No. 4 in the FIFA Rankings. The 2022 European Championship-winning Lionesses de-throned the current No. 2 squad on the aforementioned list to win that competition when they beat Germany 2-1.
England will be without a number of key players — namely Beth Mead, Fran Kirby and Leah Williamson — but it returns seven key individuals from the 2019 World Cup team. The Lionesses reached the semifinals four years ago, so there are some high expectations surrounding them this time around too.
Spain (+525) is seemingly being overlooked by everybody but oddsmakers. La Roja's core is comprised of many individuals from Barcelona. While there are a plethora of important players from perhaps the most prestigious women's club in the world, there is no individual more crucial to Spain than Alexia Putellas. The two-time Ballon d'Or winner looks healthy again and her goalscoring ability could take La Roja deep into this tournament.
While England did conquer Germany (+700) in the 2022 EURO final, there wasn't much to separate Martina Voss-Tecklenburg's team from the Lionesses that day. The Germans return 20 of their 23 players from the 2022 European Championship squad, which can only help. They will be led by Alexandra Popp and Melanie Leupolz as they search for their first World Cup title since 2007.
These are the three most complete teams not called the United States. It's not only a four-headed race though.
France (+1000) is unbeaten in its last eight matches since falling to Germany in the semifinals of the 2022 European Championships. Australia (+1200) has the advantage of playing at home and one of the best goalscorers in the world, Sam Kerr, at its disposal. Sweden (+1600) is the forgotten top-five ranked team and the Netherlands (+1800) made an incredible run to the 2019 Women's World Cup final, where it gave the Americans some trouble.
Canada (+2500) is the reigning Olympic goal winner with an exciting, young core. Japan (+3000) and Norway (+6500) are not the powerhouses they once were, but as former World Cup winners, they deserve respect too.
Full 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup odds
USA +225
England +450
Spain +525
Germany +700
France +1000
Australia +1200
Sweden +1600
Netherlands +1800
Canada +2500
Brazil +2500
Japan +3000
Norway +6500
Denmark +8000
South Korea +10000
Portugal +10000
Italy +15000
New Zealand +15000
China +15000
Colombia +1500
Haiti +20000
Ireland +20000
Switzerland +25000
Zambia +30000
Argentina +30000
South Africa +50000
Costa Rica +50000
Jamaica +50000
Nigeria +75000
Morocco +75000
Vietnam +100000
Panama +100000
Philippines +100000
