Australia, left, and Ireland players stand during a moment of silence for the victims of the recent shooting in New Zealand before the Women's World Cup soccer match between Australia and Ireland at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Australia, Thursday, July 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)

 Rick Rycroft

The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup is officially underway from Australia and New Zealand. The host nations opened up the tournament with a pair of 1-0 wins on Thursday morning with the latter’s victory being considered an early upset over a previous Women's World Cup winner, Norway.

Australia’s 1-0 win over Ireland without superstar striker Sam Kerr resulted in its odds jumping from +1200 pre-tournament to +900 after matchday one at Caesars Sportsbook. The Matildas are one of many teams looking to de-throne the United States over the next month.

New Zealand still remains a long shot — to put it nicely — at +10000. However, both host countries are currently favored to win their respective groups after opening up with three points apiece.

The Stars and Stripes are also favored to top their group, rather unsurprisingly, but let's take a look at all of the group projections according to oddsmakers.

2023 FIFA Women's World Cup group winner odds

All odds are courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook as of July 20, 2023

Group A

New Zealand (+100)

Norway (+200)

Switzerland (+250)

The Philippines (+15000)

Group B

Australia (-275)

Canada (+200)

Nigeria (+3500)

Ireland (+5000)

Group C

Spain (-500)

Japan (+300)

Zambia (+5000)

Costa Rica (+20000)

Group D

England (-4000)

Denmark (+800)

China (+4000)

Haiti (+8000)

Group E

United States (-400)

Netherlands (+275)

Portugal (+4000)

Vietnam (+25000)

Group F

France (-200)

Brazil (+150)

Jamaica (+5000)

Panama (+20000)

Group G

Sweden (-600)

Italy (+500)

Argentina (+1500)

South Africa (+6000)

Group H

Germany (-2000)

Colombia (+1100)

South Korea (+1600)

Morocco (+10000)

